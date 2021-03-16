Subversive Acquisition LP Virtually Opens The Market

Subversive Acquisition LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving SVX.U that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange. SVX.U is a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) for the purposes of the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit https://www.subversivecapital.com/svx .

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

