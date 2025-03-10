SubTerra Engineering Corporation Announces Strategic Acquisition of Cavern Solutions, Inc.

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - SubTerra Engineering Corporation, a recognized leader in subsurface engineering & development in Canada, today announced the acquisition of Cavern Solutions Inc., a premier engineering and consulting firm specializing in storage and disposal asset development in the U.S.A. This strategic move enhances SubTerra's capabilities in the midstream energy sector across North America and solidifies its position as a top-tier provider of innovative storage and disposal solutions.

The acquisition unites two industry pioneers known for their technical expertise and client-focused approaches. Cavern Solutions brings a wealth of experience in underground salt cavern storage, reservoir storage and disposal solutions, complementing Subterra's extensive portfolio in subsurface engineering, procurement, and construction. Together, the companies will deliver unmatched value to clients across North America and beyond.

"We're excited to bring Cavern Solutions into the SubTerra Group," said Peter Christensen, CEO of Subterra Group. "Their unparalleled applied engineering and extensive knowledge of underground storage and solution mining aligns seamlessly with our project and capital management expertise. This acquisition allows us to expand our service offerings and tackle even the most complex subsurface challenges with greater efficiency."

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Cavern Solutions has built a strong reputation for designing, constructing, and maintaining wells and caverns for hydrocarbon, helium, and hydrogen storage. The team of seasoned engineers and consultants will join Subterra's workforce, enhancing the company's technical and operational capacity. Cavern Solutions' operational base will remain active, ensuring continuity for its existing clients.

"This is a natural next step for us," said John Kyle, President of Cavern Solutions Inc. "Subterra's leadership in subsurface projects and their commitment to innovation make them the ideal partner. We're eager to combine our strengths and deliver groundbreaking solutions to the industry."

The acquisition supports Subterra's growth strategy in high-demand areas like underground storage, disposal, carbon capture, and hydrogen projects. The deal is expected to accelerate Subterra's expansion into new markets and reinforce its dominance in Canada and the United States.

Subterra Engineering plans to integrate Cavern Solutions' expertise into its operations over the coming months, with a focus on maintaining service excellence for all clients. The combined entity will offer a broader range of services, from front-end engineering design to field execution, all backed by a shared commitment to safety and performance.

For more information, visit www.subterragroup.com, www.subterraengineering.ca or contact [email protected].

About Subterra Engineering Corporation

Subterra Engineering Corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is a subsurface EPC firm specializing in salt cavern development, CCS, disposal and storage wells, and subsurface project management. As a leader in subsurface EPC projects in Canada, SubTerra is a trusted partner in the midstream energy sector, delivering results from concept through commissioning.

About Cavern Solutions Inc.

Cavern Solutions Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas is a leading engineering and consulting firm in the storage and disposal industry. Since 2015, it has provided expert services in salt cavern storage, reservoir storage, and disposal, serving clients with a focus on quality and reliability.

SOURCE SubTerra Engineering Corp.

Chad Huffman, Chief Commercial Officer, SubTerra Group of Companies, [email protected]