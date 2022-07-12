Subscription ebikes arrive in Burnaby! New Westminster! North Vancouver! Richmond!

Starting from $54 a week for delivery riders, or from $99 a month for personal riders, Zygg's subscription service includes an awesome electric bike, full repairs and maintenance, at-home swaps / delivery, and even theft / damage protection. This exceptional "Zyggcare'' feature is a key factor behind subscriber satisfaction and Zygg's ongoing success.

"Our goal is to convert billions of car & truck trips into ebike rides," says Zygg co-founder Kevin McLaughlin, who is also one of the founders of Modo - - Vancouver's member-owned car sharing co-op, formed 25 years ago. "Reducing the cost barrier, designing our Test Ride and Experience Centres for the new bike rider and giving our riders 24/7 peace-of-mind is all part of our Zyggcare program."

Zygg Mobility is a Canadian company launched in 2020 in Toronto, in Vancouver in 2022, and more Canadian and US cities to follow. Zygg has partnered with Fantuan, GoodFood, Westin Harbour Castle, Granville Island Hotel, GM Canada's ARIV ebike division, and more. Zygg's present fleet of ebikes for personal and delivery riders in Toronto and Vancouver is sourced from Quebec's Velec, France's O2feel, and The Royal Dutch Gazelle Company.

Kevin McLaughlin is a 4-time Canadian founder, including Modo - the Car Coop, Evergreen Canada, AutoShare (which was sold to Enterprise Rent-a-car) and Zygg.

