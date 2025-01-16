OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Submissions for the Michener Fellowships are now open and will be accepted until Feb. 21, 2025. The Michener Awards Foundation offers two fellowships, one in support of investigative reporting and one dedicated to the enrichment of journalism education. Each fellowship is for $40,000 and up to $5,000 in expenses.

The Michener – Deacon Fellowship for Investigative Reporting encourages excellence in journalism that serves the public interest through improvements in public policy, ethical standards, corporate governance or the lives of Canadians. This Fellowship is available to journalists with at least five years' experience to complete a reporting project with a recognized Canadian news organization.

The Michener – L. Richard O'Hagan Fellowship for Journalism Education is dedicated to the advancement and enrichment of the education of Canadian journalists and journalism students. This fellowship is open to teams of up to four people (or organizations including journalism schools and media organizations) including at least one journalism educator from a post-secondary institution and one experienced journalist on the team.

Meet past Fellowship recipients and learn more about their projects here.

Fellowship winners will be announced in spring 2025, in advance of the Michener Awards ceremony, scheduled for June 2025.

Submissions for the two Fellowships will close at 11:59 PM EST, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Application forms are available on the Michener Awards website: www.MichenerAwards.ca.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

For more information: Jill Clark, Communications Manager, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-809-1480, [email protected]