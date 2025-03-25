Styx Intelligence Secures $2.7M to Expand AI-Powered Digital Risk Protection

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Styx Intelligence (Styx) announced the close of its oversubscribed $2.7M Seed round. The financing, which was led by BDC's Seed Venture Fund, with participation from FRAMEWORK Venture Partners, Top Down Ventures, and Sprout Fund, marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to help organizations protect their digital footprint, reputation, and digital assets.

Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs Karim Ladha and Santosh Nair, Styx's platform leverages an AI-first architecture to protect organizations from the ever-evolving landscape of digital threats in the age of generative AI. Karim and Santosh worked together for over a decade in cybersecurity and witnessed firsthand the struggles organizations grapple with due to a lack of visibility into external digital risks. Styx was founded to level the playing field between attackers and organizations in terms of visibility and sophistication of tools, making it easier for organizations to mitigate attacks faster and more reliably.

"Our experience in building and scaling companies has equipped us with the insights and skills needed to tackle the challenges of digital risk protection at scale," added Karim Ladha, CEO and Co-Founder of Styx. "We are committed to helping enterprises across all industries protect this new attack surface that's only increasing in scope thanks to LLMs and other generative AI models."

"We are thrilled to partner with Karim and Santosh as they take on the critical challenge of safeguarding the digital footprint of enterprises," said Dinar Ahmed, Partner of the Seed Venture Fund at BDC. "Styx Intelligence is addressing an emerging market need with an AI-first approach that is both timely and essential, especially as AI and deepfakes reshape the threat landscape. BDC is proud to support their vision alongside committed partners who share our belief in the transformative potential of Canadian innovation, and together bring the expertise and resources needed to help them succeed."

"At FRAMEWORK, we believe that the difference between good and great is a seamless user experience," said Jim Texier, Partner at FRAMEWORK and former CTPO at Lightspeed. "By combining cutting-edge technology with an intuitive approach, Styx is clearly redefining digital risk protection for the modern enterprise."

The DRP market is at the cusp of significant growth, driven by the increasing complexity of digital threats. Styx is at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging an AI-first architecture to safeguard organizations from evolving cyber risks.

"Digital Risk Protection is a burgeoning field with vast potential," said Santosh Nair, Co-Founder and CTO of Styx. "Our goal is to harness the power of AI to provide comprehensive protection against digital threats, ensuring our customers can operate securely without the need for bloated software."

With a strong foundation and a clear vision, Styx is well-positioned to lead the charge in the DRP market through their deep domain expertise and track record in building and scaling cybersecurity tools that can be consumed by both technical and non-technical users.

For more information about Styx and its platform, visit styxintel.com.

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected], +1 888-302-7899

SOURCE Styx Intelligence Inc