Stuhini Stakes Additional Land at Ruby Creek

Dave O'Brien, Company President and CEO, stated: "Our exploration team was quite upbeat about this new and unexpected discovery at Ruby Creek. The mineralization was nearing the Project boundary, so we acted immediately and staked more land to the northeast, thus providing a buffer around the discovery. The potential of a copper/gold porphyry in the area further validates the prospective nature of the Ruby Creek Project."

The new claims were staked to increase the land position in the area of a new copper mineral discovery located proximal to the northeastern boundary of the tenures. On surface, the zone appears to cover an area of approximately 5 metres by 10 metres and is comprised of mineralized sheeted quartz vein stringers hosted in a gossanous, coarse-grained granite. The quartz vein stringers are <5mm in width and have weak to moderate sericitic alteration envelopes with minor chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite. Weak sericitic alteration is also observed outside the exposure and a small patch of potassic alteration was found north of the showing across the valley. The sample shown in the photo above was from an area with abundant malachite and azurite in float at the base of an outcropping bluff. Samples collected have been sent to the Bureau Veritas lab in Whitehorse to be assayed with results expected later this year. Further work is planned to explore the porphyry potential in the area.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has now released its interpreted results generated from this seasons SkyTEM airborne geophysical surveys conducted on both the Ruby Creek and Que Projects. Geophysical Maps showing results for both EM (Conductivity) and Mag surveys have been uploaded to the Company website on the following links:

Ruby Creek Project Geophysical Maps: https://www.stuhini.com/ruby-creek-maps

Que Project Geophysical Maps: https://www.stuhini.com/que-maps

About the Ruby Creek Project: The 27,354-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 20 kilometres (km) east of Atlin, BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold–related, with 4 active gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the historic Ruby Creek Molybdenum resource. Stuhini has an option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

Further details regarding the Ruby Creek Option Agreement can be found in the Company's news release dated July 30, 2019.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Ruby Creek Property located in northern British Columbia approximately 24 km east of Atlin and the Que Property located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

