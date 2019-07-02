Stuhini Exploration Commences the Phase I Exploration Program on its Metla Property and Provides Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSX.V: STU) is pleased to announce that it has started its phase I exploration program on its 6457 hectare and 100% owned Metla property. The property is located in northwestern British Columbia. 30 kilometres northwest of the past producing Golden Bear gold mine (15,044,867 grams of gold and 1,716,107 grams of silver, Minfile Report 104K 079), and 20 kilometres southeast of Brixton Metals' Au-Cu-Ag Thorn project.

In 2018, the Company contracted Geotech Inc. to conduct a VTEM airborne geophysical survey. Initial results of the 2018 geophysical program can be found in the Company's NI43-101 Technical Report dated February 20th, 2018 on Sedar at www.sedar.com.

The Company has hired Mr. Todd A. Ballantyne, P.Geo., of in3D Geoscience Inc. to interpret the airborne VTEM geophysical data. The newly interpreted data in conjunction with historical data will be used to help guide the 2019 field program. The purpose of the current program is to refine drill targets on the Metla Creek Zone and define potential new exploration targets.

Additionally, the Company has sent 36 rock samples collected during the 2018 field season to the Bureau Veritas analytical lab to be assayed. Assay results from these samples have now been received and will be released once they are compiled and reviewed by the companies Q.P. (Qualified Person)

Results from the 2017 mapping, prospecting and sampling program confirms the historical data. Some of the 2017 highlights include 21.3 g/t Au, 39 g/t Ag, 2.18% Cu from sample 1892554 in Zone F, and 3.2 g/t Au, 37 g/t Ag, 20.03% Zn, 0.17% Cu from sample J953538 in Zone C. Results of the entire 2017 sampling program can be found in the Company's Metla Property NI43-101 technical report.

The Company also announces the payment of the 2 shareholder loans including interest using the proceeds of the recent IPO offering, as disclosed in the prospectus.

David O'Brien, president and CEO of Stuhini states;

"I am excited to see this promising exploration project moving forward. I would like to thank all of those involved in the Company's recent successful IPO and corresponding listing as a tier 2 mining Company on the TSX Venture Exchange. Without the dedicated hard work of this talented team, the Company's IPO would not have come to fruition. I feel privileged to have been able to work with all of these people."

This includes:

Graham Moore , Shannon Obara and Don Wong at Haywood Securities

Zahra Ramji at Haywood Council Getz Prince Wells

Bernie Poznanski, Wendy Lee and the rest of the staff at Company council Koffman Kalef

Alex Bayer formerly of Koffman Kalef

Brett Theunissen and Andy Creetch at the TSX Venture Exchange

Julia Lam and Sandy Hunter at our transfer agent TSX Trust

Gord Lam at Etruscus Resources

Barry Hanslit and Janet Miller on the Company's advisory board

Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo, the companies Qualified Person who authored the Metla Technical Reports.

Lucia Theny who co-authored the Company's Technical Reports

Tony Fogarassy, Gary Thompson, Kazuki Nohdomi and Fiore Aliperti – the rest of the board of directors of the Company

The Stuhini Executive team of Charles Kamimura and Yana Silina

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd - Stuhini is a mineral exploration Company that is focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties, with its primary focus on the Metla property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometers south of the town of Atlin.

The geological content of this news release has been approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., who is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Additional information on the Company and the Metla property can be found in the Company's prospectus dated Feb. 15, 2019, as filed on SEDAR.

