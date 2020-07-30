TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs will meet for the study of the recommendations relating to the Economic and Fiscal Update Act, 2020 and the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on certain sectors of the economy.

The Committee intends to hold public hearings on the Small and Medium Enterprises sector by videoconference (Zoom) on Monday, August 17, 2020, Tuesday, August 18, 2020; Wednesday, August 19, 2020; Thursday, August 20, 2020; Friday, August 21, 2020; and Monday, August 24, 2020.

Interested people who wish to be considered to make an oral presentation on the Small and Medium Enterprises sector by videoconference or teleconference are required to register by 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, August 7, 2020.

Those who do not wish to make an oral presentation but wish to comment on the Small and Medium Enterprises sector may send a written submission by 6:00 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, August 24, 2020.

To register or send a written submission, please visit the following link: ola.org/en/apply-committees.

Amarjot Sandhu, MPP, Chair

Julia Douglas, Clerk

