Study: British Columbia ranks first in Canadian Provincial Energy Efficiency Scorecard

"Today's launch of the Provincial Energy Efficiency Scorecard tracks progress across the country, creating a friendly competition amongst the provinces so we can reach the potential that energy efficiency has to offer," added Diamond.

The Canadian scorecard — similar to the state scorecard released annually by the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE) — measures policy progress on energy efficiency programs, enabling policies, buildings, transportation, and industry.

"British Columbia's top rank is due largely to the BC Energy Step Code for buildings, ambitious natural gas savings, and significant progress in vehicle electrification," said Dr. Brendan Haley, the study's lead author and the policy director at Efficiency Canada.

"Electricity savings is an area where BC is dropping compared to other provinces. A renewed commitment to expanding electricity savings will enable the electrification of heating and transport called for in the CleanBC plan, without creating the need to build expensive and risky generation projects," added Haley.

Energy efficiency — the energy saved with efficient and "smart" buildings, technologies and appliances — is increasingly being recognized as a vital tool for climate change mitigation. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that 40 per cent of global Paris Agreement GHG reduction commitments can be met with energy efficiency measures, such as better insulation, smart home heating and cooling technologies, LED lighting, and high-efficiency appliances.

An earlier report by Efficiency Canada estimated that 118,000 annual jobs would be created between now and 2030 by implementing the energy saving policies found in the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

The 2019 scorecard is a first for the organization. Launched in November 2018 at Carleton University's Sustainable Energy Research Centre, Efficiency Canada aims to make Canada a global leader in energy efficiency policy, technology, and jobs.

