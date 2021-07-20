Studio Shed Announces Expansion into Canada

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are in high demand right now and a key feature of the post-pandemic home. Tweet this

"The pandemic highlighted the need for flexible space for many homeowners," said Studio Shed co-founder and creative director Jeremy Nova. "Bringing Studio Shed products to more regions has always been a priority for us. We are thrilled to officially launch in Canada, especially as more provinces, states and local jurisdictions embrace the permitting and construction of these types of structures."

ADUs are additional, independent living spaces on a property, most commonly in the backyard, that can be optimized to fit the specific need of each customer. Commonly called a granny flat, cottage, casita, or in-law suite, an ADU comes in many sizes and styles, and their detached nature allows homeowners to expand their living spaces without the hassle of home construction or remodeling.

"ADUs are in high demand right now and they are a key feature of the post-pandemic home," said Nova. "We have seen a continued demand for larger, more flexible spaces - whether it's a place for guests or family, a source of income as a short or long-term rental, or simply a flex space fully outfitted with plumbing and electricity to use as a home office or gym space. An ADU is a simpler way to add living space than a traditional home addition."

Studio Shed provides end-to-end design, manufacturing, and installation of ADUs with the popular Summit Series providing prefab, turnkey solutions, and fully customizable designs. Customers use an online 3D configurator to create their dream backyard space from the ground up, choosing size, interior, and exterior layout, siding, and colors. From cedar plank siding and a signature premium bronze aluminum trim to larger eight-foot sliding door entrances and upgrades to high-performing Marvin windows, the quick-build, fast-install modular system provides top-of-the-line insulating and sleek designs for backyard sanctuaries.

Earlier this year, the company announced exclusive partnerships with Marvin Windows, Acorn Finance and Point Digital Finance to increase accessibility and affordability of its products. In addition to checking permitting and shipping costs online, customers can also view estimated monthly payments based on location, credit score, and project costs through enhanced online features.

ABOUT STUDIO SHED

Studio Shed provides smart, flexible, and space-conscious structures that have the potential to transform the way people live, work and play. Several different models are available to customize online in hundreds of ways and can be ordered, delivered, and installed without the disruptions caused by a typical remodel. Studio Shed ships to all 50 U.S. states and select markets in Canada. For more information, visit www.studioshed.com.

