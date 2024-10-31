Students Accuse Concordia of Police Brutality and Racial Discrimination, Concordia Student Unions Demands Cops off Campus

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The Concordia Student Union and other student groups are accusing Concordia University of police brutality and racial discrimination. On September 25th, 2024, two students were brutalized and detained by police during a non-violent student protest at Concordia. In light of this police abuse and many other incidents of on-campus repression, with the SQ and riot police being called in during peaceful protests, the Concordia Students Union (CSU) condemns the university's solicitation and collaboration with the SPVM and condemns the intimidating presence of police on school grounds. The university has continuously failed to meet their promise to prioritize peaceful de-escalation, and has instead resorted to escalatory measures that facilitate the brutalization of its students. In addition to these failings, the university security force is alleged to engage in racial profiling and anti-Palestinian racism. We cannot stand idly by and condone these attempts to silence political expression and create a hostile environment for students, staff, and faculty.

We demand Concordia not continue its racist history, and recall the 1969 Computer Centre Occupation during which black students were violently arrested for protesting racial discrimination on campus. Concordia apologized two years ago, acknowledging their legacy of institutional racism, however, these words are meaningless without action.

Noting similar incidences of arrests and detentions targeting protestors, we reject the nation-wide crackdown on political speech and protests. As a representative body we stand firmly with the sentiments expressed in the the UN Office of Human Rights declaration against the repression of pro-Palestinian activism on university campuses.

We hereby demand:

The immediate removal of all cops off campus.

That the university publicly commits to prohibit police presence on campus

That CSPS (Campus Safety and Prevention Services) formally sever their relationship with the SPVM

That CSPS (Campus Safety and Prevention Services) publicly commit to abolishing these five practices:

following students off of campus;



conducting citizen's arrests;



physical apprehension and detainment;



preemptively coordinating response with police prior to political demonstrations; and



facilitating police brutality and arrest instead of engaging in de-escalation.

Autonomous students have called a protest outside of Concordia's administrative building (GM Building, 1550 Boul De Maisonneuve O) for October 31st at 1:30 to denounce the administration's use of tribunals to further sanction and repress student activism.

The CSU will be hosting a press conference on November 1st at 10am at the corner of rue De Maisonneuve & rue Mackay. In case of rain, the press conference will take place on the 7th floor of the Hall building in the CSU Lounge (H-711).

Signed,

The Concordia Student Union

The Arts and Science Federation of Associations

The Fine Arts Students Alliance

The Concordia Research and Education Workers Union

The School of Community & Public Affairs Student Association

The Geography Undergraduate Student Society

The Political Science Student Association

The Sociology and Anthropology Student Union

The Urban Planning Association

The Women and Sexuality Studies Student Association

SOURCE Concordia Student Union