Student Housing Is Not Temporary. Elysium Investments Acquires Downtown Toronto Site to Deliver Permanent Urban Infrastructure

Yarra Student Living Expands into Toronto's Core with King & George Development, Adjacent to George Brown College

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Elysium Investments (http://elysiuminvestments.ca), in partnership with European fund manager 1 Asset Management, has acquired a development site at King Street East and George Street in downtown Toronto and submitted a development application for a purpose-built student housing project under its Yarra Student Living platform (http://yarra.ca).

King & George (CNW Group/Elysium Investments Inc.)

Located directly across from the George Brown College St. James Campus, the King & George site sits within one of Toronto's most concentrated academic nodes. Toronto Metropolitan University is a 15-minute walk from the site, OCAD University is approximately 20 minutes on foot, and the University of Toronto St. George campus is reachable within 25 minutes. The site is also integrated into Toronto's protected cycling network, enabling efficient, car-free movement across the downtown core.

The proposed development will deliver approximately 200 beds to a market that continues to experience a structural shortage of purpose-built student housing.

King & George will be delivered as a design-led, student-focused community and represents a continuation of Yarra's broader strategy to create highly livable, community-oriented housing at accessible price points. Suite configurations are designed to balance shared living with privacy while optimizing affordability for students.

"Student housing in this city has been treated as something temporary, almost incidental. It is neither. It is permanent demand, in permanent locations. King and George is what happens when you stop compromising on that premise," said Sayf Hassan, CEO of Elysium Investments.

King & George marks Yarra's second announced project, following its inaugural development near the University of Guelph, and further positions Elysium Investments as an emerging leader in Canada's purpose-built student housing sector.

About Elysium Investments and Yarra Student Living

Elysium Investments is a Toronto-based real estate developer focused on purpose-built rental and student housing. Yarra Student Living is its dedicated student housing platform, delivering design-forward, community-driven residences across key Canadian markets.

About 1 Asset Management

1 Asset Management is a European alternative investment manager with over €470 million in assets under management, investing across diversified strategies spanning real estate, private equity, private debt, and listed securities, with a focus on niche and thematic sectors such as purpose-built student accommodation.

SOURCE Elysium Investments Inc.

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