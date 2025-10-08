Elysium Investments Submits 69-Storey Rental Tower at 164 - 168 Isabella Street

Application expands one of the GTA's leading purpose-built rental pipelines with a transit-oriented, heritage-integrated community

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Elysium Investments Inc. ("Elysium"), a Toronto-based real estate developer specializing in purpose-built rental housing, has submitted Official Plan Amendment (OPA) and Zoning By-law Amendment (ZBA) applications for its latest downtown project at 164–168 Isabella Street, in partnership with International Property Group Inc. (IPG).

164 - 168 Isabella Street

The proposed 69-storey, 225-metre tower, designed by StudioJCI, will deliver 660 new rental homes, helping address Toronto's growing need for professionally managed rental housing. Strategically located within two Protected Major Transit Station Areas (MTSAs) and steps from Sherbourne Station, the site offers exceptional transit connectivity, with Wellesley and Bloor-Yonge Stations also within walking distance, making it a model of transit-oriented intensification.

The development will feature a diverse mix of unit sizes, including family-friendly layouts, and 374 bicycle parking spaces to support sustainable, urban living. The project also incorporates the conservation and integration of three heritage homes along Isabella Street, which will be carefully restored and incorporated into the building's podium design.

"This project represents the best of what purpose-built rental can achieve in Toronto's downtown; transit access, sustainable design, heritage conservation, and much-needed housing supply," said Sayf Hassan, CEO of Elysium.

Site Highlights

Address: 164–168 Isabella Street, Toronto

Height: 69 storeys (225 metres)

Units: 660 rental units

Bicycle Parking: 374 spaces

Heritage Integration: 3 heritage homes restored and incorporated into podium

Transit Access: Sherbourne Station (~300 m / 2 min walk); Wellesley and Bloor-Yonge Stations (~950 m / 12 min walk)

With Isabella Street, Elysium continues to advance one of the GTA's largest privately led purpose-built rental pipelines, now exceeding 4,500+ units and approaching a development value of $4 billion.

About Elysium Investments Inc.

Founded in 2023, Elysium Investments Inc. is a privately held Toronto-based real estate development company focused on creating design-forward, transit-oriented rental communities across the Greater Toronto Area.

For further information, please contact: Elysium Investments Inc., www.elysiuminvestments.ca, [email protected]