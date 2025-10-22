Elysium Investments Submits Dual-Tower Rental Community at High Park

Application expands Elysium's purpose-built rental pipeline with a landmark, transit-oriented community beside Toronto's largest park

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Elysium Investments Inc. ("Elysium"), a Toronto-based real estate developer specializing in purpose-built rental housing, has submitted Official Plan Amendment (OPA) and Zoning By-law Amendment (ZBA) applications for its newest project at 21–29 Oakmount Road and 26–36 Mountview Avenue, just west of Keele TTC Station.

Developed in partnership with International Property Group Inc. (IPG) and designed by Teeple Architects, the proposal envisions two rental towers of 41 and 39 storeys rising from a shared podium. Together, the towers will deliver 873 new purpose-built rental homes, contributing much-needed supply to Toronto's growing rental market.

The project includes a diverse mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, catering to a wide range of households and lifestyles. It also features more than 500 bicycle parking spaces and a limited number of below-grade parking stalls, reinforcing the development's sustainable, car-light design philosophy.

Strategically positioned in both the High Park and Keele Protected Major Transit Station Areas (PMTSAs), the site is located just 100 metres from Keele Station and approximately 400 metres from High Park Station, offering exceptional access to TTC Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth) and the regional transit network. Its proximity to Bloor West Village and High Park's 400 acres of unmatched greenspace places future residents within one of Toronto's most connected and walkable neighbourhoods.

The proposal emphasizes livability and environmental performance, featuring active frontages, landscaped setbacks, and a mid-block pedestrian connection linking Oakmount Road to Mountview Avenue. The design reflects Elysium's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, transit-oriented rental housing across the Greater Toronto Area.

"High Park embodies our vision for thoughtful urban intensification, where architecture, transit access, and livability converge to create long-term value for Toronto," said Sayf Hassan, CEO of Elysium

Site Highlights

Address: 21–29 Oakview Rd & 26–36 Mountview Ave, Toronto

Height: 41 & 39 storeys (144.6 m and 137.6 m)

Units: 873 purpose-built rental units

Bicycle Parking: 500+ spaces

Transit Access: ~100 m to Keele Station; ~400 m to High Park Station

With High Park, Elysium continues to advance one of the GTA's largest privately led purpose-built rental pipelines, now exceeding 4,500 units and $4 billion in development value, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable, transit-oriented housing delivery across the region.

