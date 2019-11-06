Stuart Olson Reports Third Quarter Results

Challenging Alberta economic conditions continue to impact oil sands spending and quarterly results

Restructuring into a leaner organization focused on operational excellence and superior customer service

Amended revolving credit facility to allow for further financial flexibility

Quarterly dividend suspended to support operations

CALGARY, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

"While third quarter revenue increased year-over-year for each of our operating groups, margin from our Commercial Systems Group continued to improve and our longer-term sales funnel remains robust, our current business landscape remains challenging. To address the continued challenging market conditions, we are taking decisive actions that include a comprehensive restructuring into a leaner, more vertically integrated organization with direct lines of communication to operations and customers. We are confident this new organizational structure is an effective response to the capital spending slowdown by our oil sands customers and the impacts of working through the development phase of infrastructure projects," said David LeMay, President and CEO of Stuart Olson.

"This organizational structure combined with the completed refinancing of our convertible debentures, the recent amendment of our revolving credit facility and the decision to suspend the quarterly dividend, all provide our business a stronger foundation in which to operate. We continue to believe we are executing on the appropriate strategies, and I want to underscore that the actions we are taking today are a result of project deferral conditions and the decision to right size our business to better align with current market activity levels is an appropriate one," commented Mr. LeMay. "These actions support our ongoing diversification strategy, and we expect them to deliver long-term growth and value for stakeholders."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30 September 30 $ millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Contract revenue 243.1 223.7 703.4 738.8 Contract income 21.2 24.7 65.3 74.5 Contract income margin 8.7% 11.0% 9.3% 10.1% Adjusted EBITDA 11.1 11.8 26.1 28.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 4.6% 5.3% 3.7% 3.9% Net (loss) earnings (2.0) 3.9 (6.8) 6.6









(Loss) earnings per share







Basic (loss) earnings per share (0.07) 0.14 (0.24) 0.24 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (0.07) 0.12 (0.24) 0.24









Adjusted free cash flow (2.4) 10.2 (6.8) 19.6 Adjusted free cash flow per share (0.09) 0.37 (0.24) 0.71









$ millions



Sep. 30,

2019 Dec. 31,

2018 (3) Backlog



1,627.4 1,567.4 Working capital



62.3 (10.9) Long-term debt (excluding current portion)



55.3 43.1 Convertible debentures (excluding equity portion) (1)(2)



145.6 78.2 Total assets



734.3 625.3















Notes: (1) The convertible debentures issued in 2014 are presented as a current liability of $79.9 million as at September 30, 2019 and as a current liability of $78.2 million as at December 31, 2018. Refer to Note 13 of the September 30, 2019 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for further information.

(2) Outstanding convertible debentures, excluding the equity portion, declined to $65.7 million after repayment of the 2014 convertible debentures on October 23, 2019.

(3) Stuart Olson adopted IFRS 16 using the cumulative catch-up approach on January 1, 2019. Please refer to Note 3 of the September 30, 2019 Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and the first quarter 2019 MD&A for further information.

These financial results are presented in conformance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Certain financial and operational measures referred to in this press release, including "contract income margin", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "backlog", "adjusted free cash flow", "adjusted free cash flow per share" and "net long-term indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA", are not prescribed measures under IFRS. For a description of these measures, see the "Non-IFRS Measures" section in Stuart Olson's September 30, 2019 Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A").

THIRD QUARTER ("Q3") 2019 OVERVIEW

As at September 30, 2019 , backlog was $1.6 billion , similar to the balance as at December 31, 2018 . The current backlog includes a mix of public, private and industrial projects from Ontario to British Columbia and is predominantly made up of low-risk contract arrangements.





, backlog was , similar to the balance as at . The current backlog includes a mix of public, private and industrial projects from to and is predominantly made up of low-risk contract arrangements. Stuart Olson added more than $195.0 million to backlog in the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting a number of Buildings Group additions. These include $130.0 million of previously announced awards for the construction of a private sector light industrial facility, as well as a construction management award to build a new student residence at a post-secondary institution in Ontario .





added more than to backlog in the third quarter of 2019, primarily reflecting a number of Buildings Group additions. These include of previously announced awards for the construction of a private sector light industrial facility, as well as a construction management award to build a new student residence at a post-secondary institution in . The Company increased third quarter consolidated revenue to $243.1 million , from $223.7 million in Q3 2018. The 8.7% year-over-year increase reflects increased activity levels for all of Stuart Olson's business groups in the 2019 period, as recent project awards moved into higher activity phases of construction.





, from in Q3 2018. The 8.7% year-over-year increase reflects increased activity levels for all of business groups in the 2019 period, as recent project awards moved into higher activity phases of construction. Stuart Olson recorded a third quarter 2019 net loss of $2.0 million (diluted loss per share of $0.07 ), as compared to net earnings of $3.9 million (diluted earnings per share of $0.12 ) in the third quarter of 2018. The Company's earnings results reflect a loss incurred on the closure of a small part of the Industrial Group business, the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA outlined below, restructuring costs recognized in Q3 2019, as well as higher revolving credit facility ("Revolver") interest costs associated with increases to the Revolver lending rate and an increase in the amount drawn on the Revolver in 2019.





recorded a third quarter 2019 net loss of (diluted loss per share of ), as compared to net earnings of (diluted earnings per share of ) in the third quarter of 2018. The Company's earnings results reflect a loss incurred on the closure of a small part of the Industrial Group business, the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA outlined below, restructuring costs recognized in Q3 2019, as well as higher revolving credit facility ("Revolver") interest costs associated with increases to the Revolver lending rate and an increase in the amount drawn on the Revolver in 2019. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $11.1 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.6%), as compared to $11.8 million (adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3%) in the third quarter of 2018. These results primarily reflect last year's completion of major Industrial Group projects that contributed significant close-out margins in Q3 2018.





(adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.6%), as compared to (adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3%) in the third quarter of 2018. These results primarily reflect last year's completion of major Industrial Group projects that contributed significant close-out margins in Q3 2018. Adjusted free cash flow was an outflow of $2.4 million (outflow of $0.09 per share) in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to an adjusted free cash inflow of $10.2 million (inflow of $0.37 per share) in Q3 2018. The year-over-year change primarily reflects the combination of lower net earnings and higher taxes in the 2019 period due to a large refund received during the third quarter of 2018 that did not repeat in 2019.





(outflow of per share) in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to an adjusted free cash inflow of (inflow of per share) in Q3 2018. The year-over-year change primarily reflects the combination of lower net earnings and higher taxes in the 2019 period due to a large refund received during the third quarter of 2018 that did not repeat in 2019. As at September 30, 2019 , the Company's net long-term indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.0x. This compares to 2.8x, or 2.6x on a pro forma basis inclusive of Tartan's pre-acquisition last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA, as at December 31, 2018 . This change reflects a draw on the Revolver to fund operating and investing activities in 2019, combined with a reduction in LTM adjusted EBITDA.





, the Company's net long-term indebtedness to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.0x. This compares to 2.8x, or 2.6x on a pro forma basis inclusive of Tartan's pre-acquisition last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA, as at . This change reflects a draw on the Revolver to fund operating and investing activities in 2019, combined with a reduction in LTM adjusted EBITDA. On September 20, 2019 , Stuart Olson closed an investment agreement with Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Canso"), pursuant to which Canso purchased $70.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, with an interest rate of 7.0% per annum, conversion price of $4.87 per common share and a maturity date of September 20, 2024 .

, closed an investment agreement with Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Canso"), pursuant to which purchased aggregate principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, with an interest rate of 7.0% per annum, conversion price of per common share and a maturity date of . The conversion price per common share was established at 140% of the 30-day volume weighted average trading price calculated after the close of trading on August 1, 2019 .

.

On October 23, 2019 , the Company used the proceeds, together with available cash and a draw on the Revolver, to redeem and repay the previously outstanding $80.5 million convertible debentures originally issued in 2014.





, the Company used the proceeds, together with available cash and a draw on the Revolver, to redeem and repay the previously outstanding convertible debentures originally issued in 2014. During the quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, the Company secured two unanimously approved amendments to the Revolver that changed a number of terms. The amended agreements have been filed under Stuart Olson's profile on SEDAR. Material changes included:

profile on SEDAR. Material changes included: On August 7, 2019 , Stuart Olson secured amendments that include a provision that the required interest coverage ratio for each quarter end shall be not less than 2.00:1.00 until December 31, 2020 , increasing to not less than 2.25:1.00 until March 31, 2021 , and increasing to not less than 2.50:1.00 for each quarter thereafter. Previously, the interest coverage ratio could not be less than 3.00:1.00.

, secured amendments that include a provision that the required interest coverage ratio for each quarter end shall be not less than 2.00:1.00 until , increasing to not less than 2.25:1.00 until , and increasing to not less than 2.50:1.00 for each quarter thereafter. Previously, the interest coverage ratio could not be less than 3.00:1.00.

On November 6, 2019 , the Company secured amendments that include improved access to liquidity via a change to the required debt to EBITDA covenant for each quarter end to be not greater than 4.25:1.00 until June 30, 2020 , decreasing to not greater than 3.75:1.00 until September 30, 2020 and returning to not greater than 3.25:1.00 for each quarter thereafter. Previously, the debt to EBITDA ratio could not exceed 3.25:1.00. Additional material changes include a temporary increase in the ceiling on restructuring costs permitted to be added back in Revolver EBITDA to $10.0 million through September 30, 2020 (returning to $2.5 million for each quarter thereafter) and a reduction in the total size of the facilities to $125.0 million (from $175.0 million previously).





, the Company secured amendments that include improved access to liquidity via a change to the required debt to EBITDA covenant for each quarter end to be not greater than 4.25:1.00 until , decreasing to not greater than 3.75:1.00 until and returning to not greater than 3.25:1.00 for each quarter thereafter. Previously, the debt to EBITDA ratio could not exceed 3.25:1.00. Additional material changes include a temporary increase in the ceiling on restructuring costs permitted to be added back in Revolver EBITDA to through (returning to for each quarter thereafter) and a reduction in the total size of the facilities to (from previously). In order to improve financial flexibility in response to the negative impacts of oil sands customers capital spending slowdown, along with working through the development phase of infrastructure projects, the Company is taking decisive actions, including:

The Board of Directors ("Board") suspended the quarterly dividend on November 6, 2019 .

.

The Company is implementing a comprehensive organizational restructuring to create a leaner, more vertically integrated organization with direct lines of communication to operations and customers.



On November 6, 2019 , Stuart Olson announced Ian M. Reid's plans to retire early in order to create a reduced governance cost structure and support the Company's comprehensive restructuring initiatives. The resignation is effective January 2020 . Mr. Reid joined the Board in 2007 and is the Chair of the Health, Safety and Environment Committee and member of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee and Human Resources & Compensation Committee. The Company does not expect to replace this Board position.





, announced plans to retire early in order to create a reduced governance cost structure and support the Company's comprehensive restructuring initiatives. The resignation is effective . Mr. Reid joined the Board in 2007 and is the Chair of the Health, Safety and Environment Committee and member of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee and Human Resources & Compensation Committee. The Company does not expect to replace this Board position. During the quarter and subsequent to quarter-end, changes to the management team included the following:

On September 9, 2019 , Daryl Sands , Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer departed the Company. Dean Beacon was appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer and a search is underway for a new Chief Financial Officer.

, , Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer departed the Company. Dean Beacon was appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer and a search is underway for a new Chief Financial Officer.

On October 18, 2019 , Bob Myles left his position as Chief Operating Officer of the Industrial Group and David LeMay , Stuart Olson's President and Chief Executive Officer, assumed leadership duties for the Industrial Group.

2019 OUTLOOK

Consolidated Outlook

For the 2019 fiscal year, Stuart Olson now expects consolidated contract revenue to be stable, adjusted EBITDA to be modestly lower and adjusted EBITDA margin to be slightly lower than 2018 results.





now expects consolidated contract revenue to be stable, adjusted EBITDA to be modestly lower and adjusted EBITDA margin to be slightly lower than 2018 results. This updated outlook primarily reflects the heightened challenges affecting Alberta's oil sands operators, which include the impacts of the mandatory Alberta oil production curtailment policy and pipeline construction delays. These conditions are contributing to reduced capital spending and project announcement delays by the Company's integrated oil sands customers, including earlier than forecast site demobilization, as well as more competitive market conditions, which in turn, are creating negative near-term impacts for the Industrial Group. Further timing delays on some Building Group projects are also expected to have an impact on fourth quarter results. Please refer to the "Third Quarter 2019 Overview" section in this press release for a description of the comprehensive measures the Company is taking to respond to these challenges. These impacts are expected to be partially offset by reduced Corporate Group costs related to share-based compensation.

Industrial Group

Revenue from the Industrial Group is expected to be modestly lower, while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to be significantly lower in the 2019 fiscal year as compared to 2018. The expected decline in adjusted EBITDA margin for the group is due primarily to the negative economic impacts to the group's oil sands customers identified above and last year's completion of certain major projects that contributed significant close-out margins to 2018 results, partially offset by an increase to adjusted EBITDA from the adoption of IFRS 16 and a full year of results contributed by the Tartan business.

Buildings Group

The Buildings Group anticipates stable adjusted EBITDA margin, paired with slightly lower revenue and adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, reflecting the timing delays outlined above.

Commercial Systems Group

Commercial Systems Group 2019 revenue is expected to be slightly higher than in 2018, while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to be significantly higher as productivity challenges experienced in 2018 are not expected to repeat in 2019. The group's adjusted EBITDA results are also expected to benefit from the adoption of IFRS 16.

Corporate Group

Corporate Group adjusted EBITDA for 2019 is expected to be similar to 2018.

