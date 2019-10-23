Stuart Olson Completes Redemption of $80.5 million Convertible Debentures

CALGARY, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the previously announced redemption of its $80.5 million convertible debentures (the "Debentures").

The Debentures were redeemed and repaid in cash and have been delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

ABOUT STUART OLSON INC.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as general contracting, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the territories. In 2019 Stuart Olson was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for the third consecutive year. Stuart Olson's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOX". www.stuartolson.com

SOURCE Stuart Olson Inc.

For further information: David LeMay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Olson Inc., (403) 685-7777, Email: inquiries@stuartolson.com

Related Links

www.stuartolson.com

