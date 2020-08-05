Stuart Olson Announces Release Date for 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on or about Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after the close of the Canadian capital markets.

Copies of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Operating Performance and Financial Condition, both for three and six months ended June 30, 2020, will be available on Stuart Olson's website (www.stuartolson.com) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com) following the close of the Canadian capital markets on or about August 12, 2020.

About Stuart Olson Inc.

Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX:SOX) provides construction services including vertical infrastructure and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as a full suite of services including, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the territories. In 2020 Stuart Olson was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for the fourth consecutive year. www.stuartolson.com

SOURCE Stuart Olson Inc.

For further information: Dean Beacon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Olson Inc., (403) 685-7777, Email: [email protected]

