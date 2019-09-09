Stuart Olson Announces Management Change

CALGARY, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX, SOX.DB.A) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") today announced the departure of Daryl Sands, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

"I would like to thank Daryl for his over 14 years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors", said David LeMay, Stuart Olson's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company also announced the appointment of Dean R. Beacon as interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Beacon is a senior executive with extensive work experience, including acting as a Chief Financial Officer of a public company. Mr. Beacon was previously Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Canexus. Mr. Beacon joined Canexus in 2012 as Treasurer and Director, Risk Management, and then became the Vice President Strategy, Risk and Business Development in 2014, before being appointed Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer in 2015. Prior to joining Canexus, Mr. Beacon held senior positions responsible for treasury, finance, risk management and marketing. Mr. Beacon also brings experience from the banking industry, having previously worked at two of Canada's major banks.

Stuart Olson has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

About Stuart Olson Inc.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as general contracting, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the territories. Stuart Olson was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers in 2019 for the third consecutive year. Stuart Olson's common shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "SOX" and "SOX.DB.A", respectively. www.stuartolson.com

For further information: David LeMay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Olson Inc., (403) 685-7777, Email: inquiries@stuartolson.com

