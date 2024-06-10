STT GDC Thailand Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Best-in-Class Data Centers and Solutions

STT GDC Thailand is one of the fastest-growing global data center providers, with a platform that serves as the backbone of the digital ecosystem, connecting people from all over the world.

SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the data center colocation services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Thailand with the 2024 Thailand Data Center Colocation Services Company of the Year Award. The company is a joint venture between Frasers Property Limited (FPL), a leading integrated real estate platform, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a prominent data center provider. It is a subsidiary of Temasek Holdings Limited, with ST Telemedia as its direct and wholly owned parent company. It provides a complete range of best-in-class data center solutions to help its clients respond dynamically to changing situations and adjust to the growing demand for colocation, connectivity, and support services. STT GDC Thailand's portfolio of carrier-neutral data centers enables it to fuel a sustainable digital future by offering a complete range of flexible, highly scalable, colocation solutions.

STT GDC Thailand’s facilities meet customers’ unique needs and operate according to strict internal benchmarks that align with international standards for operational excellence, energy efficiency, and security

STT GDC Thailand's facilities meet customers' unique needs and operate according to strict internal benchmarks that align with international standards for operational excellence, energy efficiency, and security. Providing essential digital infrastructure to meet the high demand for digital services, it has two Tier III operational carrier-neutral data centers in Bangkok (STT Bangkok 1 and 3) and another one under development (STT Bangkok 2). These facilities are strategically located in the Hua Mak and Pathumwan districts, totaling over 42 MW.

STT Bangkok 1, part of Thailand's STT Bangkok hyperscale data center campus, caters to the increasing demand for digital infrastructure, which is driven by the growing consumption of rich media and the digital transformation of businesses and government organizations. The upcoming STT Bangkok 2, a twin tower to the flagship STT Bangkok 1, will offer an additional 20+MW with build-to-suit colocation services ideal for high-density and AI workloads requirements. STT GDC Thailand Bangkok 3 is an interconnection hub with carrier density and low latency capabilities, which is perfect for companies that require fast and reliable access to data, applications, and cloud services.

Nishchal Khorana, Frost & Sullivan industry analyst, observed, "STT GDC Thailand places a high value on the safety of its operations and utilizes its technology to promote a culture of transparency in reporting and communication. It focuses on establishing best practices for data center colocation, including conducting safety talks and risk assessments to drive better operations."

STT GDC Thailand distinguishes itself in the emerging market by pioneering support for disruptive technologies like liquid cooling. As an AI-ready facility, the company is well-positioned to drive the data center colocation industry into its next growth phase. Currently, STT Bangkok 1 is accommodating an NVIDIA cloud provider tenant.

"STT GDC Thailand's facilities offer carrier neutrality, operational excellence, and various connectivity options, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking advanced data center solutions. The company led the way in bringing together data center leaders in Thailand to form the Thailand Data Center Council (TDCC), aiming to address the need for consistent and stable data center policies," said Marcos Ainchil, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, STT GDC Thailand earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Thai Company of the Year Award in the data center colocation services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91 9953764546

E:[email protected]

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Thailand)

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is one of the fastest-growing data centre providers with a global platform serving as a cornerstone of the digital ecosystem that helps the world to connect. Powering a sustainable digital future, STT GDC operates across Singapore, the UK, Germany, India, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam, providing businesses an exceptional foundation that is built for their growth anywhere.

STT GDC Thailand is a joint venture between Frasers Property Limited (FPL), a leading integrated real estate platform in Thailand and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC). For more information, please visit https://www.sttelemediagdc.com/th-en/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Corporate Communication Team

STT GDC Thailand

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan