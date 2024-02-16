Sts'ailes Celebrates and Asserts its Jurisdiction over Child and Family Services Despite Lack of Federal Government Support

Ceremony proceeded despite Government of Canada's failure to meet agreed-upon funding commitment deadlines

STS'AILES / HARRISON MILLS, BC, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, at the start of the Family Day long weekend, Sts'ailes held a Traditional Ceremony to recognize, celebrate and honour its jurisdiction over child and family services for its Xwelmexw te Sts'ailes (Sts'ailes people).

"Today, after more than a century of historic disruption, Sts'ailes is asserting its unbroken and inherent right to care for our children and families according to our own laws and cultural practices," says Sah-ahkw Ralph Leon Jr., Chief, Sts'ailes. "Our children are our most precious resource and, by assuming responsibility for their care, we are ensuring that they grow up with the love, support and connection to their culture that they deserve."

The event had been intended as a ceremonial signing of a Coordination Agreement with the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the culmination of more than three years of negotiation. However, one month before the agreement was scheduled to be signed, Canada reneged on its commitment to meet agreed-upon deadlines for executing the agreement and provided no timeline for when it would be ready to finalize it.

"After three years of negotiating in good faith, Sts'ailes is extremely disappointed in the Government of Canada's decision not to respect the previously agreed-upon deadlines for completing the Coordination Agreement," says Sts'ailes Grand Chief Chasta Willie Charlie, Chief Negotiator. "This leaves Sts'ailes drastically underfunded and forces us to self-fund our child and family services without federal government support."

Canada's withdrawal stands in sharp contrast to comments made last week by Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu following the Supreme Court's ruling to uphold Bill C-92. At the time, Hajdu told reporters: "this is a clarion call for all provinces and territories to be partners in this reconciliation. It is now the law, actually, that that work has to continue."

Despite the federal government not signing the agreement, Sts'ailes signed and proceeded with the ceremony, further asserting its inherent right to care for its children and families. Sts'ailes brought into force Snowoyelh te Emi:melh te Sts'ailes (Sts'ailes Child and Family Services Law) on April 1, 2023 covering Sts'ailes children living on reserve and will be extending it to cover all Sts'ailes children across B.C. beginning on April 1, 2024.

"This agreement is about more than transferring service delivery from the federal and provincial governments to Sts'ailes," says Thelesiya Anna Charlie, Executive Director, Snowoyelh Department, Sts'ailes. "This agreement will support the replacement of the current system, which we know isn't working, with a new model that is rooted in Sts'ailes law and ensures that our children and families receive culturally appropriate services."

"Sts'ailes has been a leader internationally in Indigenous child and family services," says Terry L. Cross (Seneca), Founder and Senior Advisor, National Indian Child Welfare Association. "Their tireless and good faith work to negotiate a tripartite agreement with the governments of B.C. and Canada should be celebrated and not thwarted by governments that have already failed First Nations children and families. The delay in signing the agreement by the government of Canada and B.C. makes no sense and is deeply disappointing."

About Sts'ailes:

Sts'ailes is a sovereign Coast Salish First Nation in the Harrison River Valley. The name "Sts'ailes" is derived from the Halq'eméylem word Sts'a'íles, which means "the beating heart". Our ancestors have lived in our traditional lands since time immemorial; they knew the significance, use, and value of all resources and lands, and taught us how to respect it. Today, as in the past, our culture and economy is centred on the land and its resources according to Sts'ailes law.

