Stronger Together: Independent Retail Cannabis Collective Launches

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (the 'Collective' or 'IRCC'), a nationwide initiative created for independent retailers offering access to revenue opportunities, professional development and education to support business health, is pleased to announce the launch of the IRCC and its services to independent retailers in Canada.

With 80% of Canadian cannabis retail locations founded, owned and operated by independent business owners, the IRCC will provide a centralised hub for members to contribute and access offers and business intelligence to unlock financial resources to support overall business health. Membership is free for all independent cannabis retailers across Canada.

"The Independent Retail Cannabis Collective was created to provide independent retailers with new possibilities that increase sustainability, viability and profitability. We are pleased to offer a new platform for independent retailers to share business intelligence relating to products they choose to sell in their locations at their discretion," explains Nathan Mison, Co-Founder & Chair of the IRCC. "We acknowledge a vast majority of retail locations are owned and operated independently and our Advisory Board members represent the diversity of the industry. Our purpose is to level the playing field between independent retailers and larger organisations. We will advocate for changes that will allow us to be seen, heard and supported."

The Collective will support independent retailers as a bridge between licensed producers and retailers, while also leveraging specific business intelligence at the sole discretion of the small business owners. Alongside unlocking financial resources, the IRCC will be providing professional development and education offerings tailored to independent retailers, resourcing portals, group discounts and initiatives, access to government grants and programs, and invitations to community events and associations.

Join the Collective by visiting IRCCollective.com or by contacting Christina Michael at [email protected]

About The Independent Retail Cannabis Collective

The Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC) is a nationwide initiative created for independent cannabis retailers to access financial, professional development and education resources. With 80% of Canadian cannabis retail locations founded, owned and operated by independent business owners, the IRCC provides a centralised hub for members to contribute and access valuable business intelligence and provides a bridge for independent retailers to unlock financial resources to support overall business health. Learn more at IRCCollective.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter and on LinkedIn at @IRCCollective.

