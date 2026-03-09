Ontario Nature Permanently Protects Sauble Dunes North

Critical coastal habitat secured forever along Lake Huron shoreline

OWEN SOUND, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario Nature is thrilled to announce its successful acquisition of the 26.7-hectare (66 acre) Sauble Dunes North property. This strategic conservation action expands Ontario Nature's existing Sauble Dunes Nature Reserve and strengthens a vital ecological corridor in the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula, permanently protecting 77.78 hectares (192 acres) of rare coastal dune, wetland.

Sauble Dunes Nature Reserve @ Smera Sukumar (CNW Group/Ontario Nature)

The protected land, located between the Sauble River and Lake Huron, now connects to adjacent natural areas including Chief's Point Wetland, Sauble Falls Provincial Park, county forests and other protected properties. Collectively, those protected areas form a continuous corridor within the Sauble Falls North Life Science Area of Natural and Scientific Interest (ANSI). Protecting Sauble Dunes North ensures this globally rare coastal dune system -- with its mosaic of forests, wetlands and swales shaped by post-glacial processes -- remains intact, resilient, and functional for wildlife and future generations.

Quotes

"Expanding the Sauble Dunes Nature Reserve permanently protects an extraordinary landscape, home to nationally rare ecosystems and species. This achievement reflects the trust placed in us by our members, donors, First Nations and land protection partners. By entrusting Ontario Nature with this place, they have given us both the privilege and the responsibility to keep widening the corridors of safety that biodiversity needs to endure and recover across this province." – Andrés Jiménez Monge, Executive Director, Ontario Nature

"Sauble Dunes North plays a vital role in supporting species at risk and maintaining the ecological integrity of the Lake Huron shoreline. Through federal investment in this acquisition, we are advancing conservation outcomes that strengthen biodiversity across the region." – The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"Protecting Sauble Dunes North is a moment worth celebrating for Ontario's natural heritage. This landscape holds ecological importance, and securing it reflects our commitment to safeguarding the places and species that define the character of this province. From sandy shores to wetlands, this remarkable area supports rich biodiversity and strengthens a vital ecological corridor for generations to come." – The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"This addition of 66 acres of coastal dune lands is an exciting expansion to a network of protected natural areas on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula," said Andrew Dowie, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. "We are grateful to Ontario Nature and its supporters for their dedication to preserving Ontario's rare and sensitive ecosystems. By working with conservation leaders through the Greenlands Conservation Partnership program, we are creating a legacy for future generations."

Background

Learn more at the acquisition webpage: ontarionature.org/sauble-dunes-north and the Spring 2026 issue of ON Nature magazine: ON Nature magazine - Spring 2026 - Page 16-17.

magazine: ON Nature magazine - Spring 2026 - Page 16-17. Sauble Dunes North encompasses 26.7 hectares (66 acres) of fragile coastal dunes, wetland marshes, forested swales and treed swamps.

The property provides habitat for 24 species at risk and more than 40 rare species, including eastern whip-poor-will (special concern), Canada warbler (special concern), eastern ribbonsnake (special concern), monarch butterfly (endangered), wood thrush (threatened) and black ash (threatened).

Coastal dune ecosystems are among the rarest and most sensitive habitats in Canada. Forested sand dunes, such as those at Sauble Dunes, are particularly uncommon.

Prior to its acquisition, Sauble Dunes North was owned by a developer and zoned for rural development, posing imminent threat from residential and road construction.

This project was undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program, through the Land Trust Conservation Fund, administered by Wildlife Habitat Canada.

The acquisition of this property was made possible through the support of the Ministry of Environment, Conservation, and Parks' Greenlands Conservation Partnership program, administered by Ontario Land Trust Alliance.

More than 750 Ontario Nature members and conservation partners supported the acquisition.

Echo Foundation and Waterloo Region Nature provided critical funding.

Ontario Nature will integrate the property into its Sauble Dunes Nature Reserve management plan, focusing on long-term protection, habitat restoration, invasive species management and species at risk monitoring.

We acknowledge that there are 46 treaties and other agreements that cover the territory, now called Ontario, and our roles and responsibilities as Treaty partners. We recognize the inherent rights and responsibilities of Indigenous Nations, who have cared for and governed Turtle Island since time immemorial.

About Ontario Nature

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. Ontario Nature is a charitable organization representing 9,500 members, 130,000 supporters and 150 member groups from across Ontario. Learn more at ontarionature.org.

About the Greenlands Conservation Partnership Program

The Greenlands Conservation Partnership program is the single largest provincial fund to secure private land in Ontario. This unique program, administered by the Ontario Land Trust Alliance, leverages non-governmental dollars to acquire, restore and manage privately owned natural areas such as wetlands, grasslands and forests. For every dollar of provincial funding provided, grant recipients match it with a minimum of $2 from other conservation partners, including individual donors, foundations and other levels of government. Since 2020, the Ontario government has invested $58 million into the program, which has helped to protect over 430,000 acres (174,310 hectares) of private land across the province – more than 2.75 times the size of Toronto.

About the Natural Heritage Conservation Partnership

The Government of Canada's Natural Heritage Conservation Program (NHCP) is a unique partnership that supports the creation and recognition of protected and conserved areas through the acquisition of private land and private interest in land. To date, the Government of Canada has invested more than $500 million in the Program, which has been matched with more than $1 billion in contributions raised by Nature Conservancy of Canada, Ducks Unlimited Canada and the country's land trust community leading to the protection and conservation of nearly 840,000 hectares of ecologically sensitive lands.

About Ontario Land Trust Alliance

Ontario Land Trust Alliance (OLTA) focuses on providing community, knowledge sharing and support to land trusts across Ontario. It empowers and supports highly effective, well-governed land trusts that engage their communities to protect forests, wetlands, nature, and water sources and provide natural climate solutions. OLTA builds capacity through training and educational programs, connecting land trusts to each other, resources, and their communities, leading and supporting on-the-ground conservation work, sharing knowledge and best practices, reducing financial barriers to land conservation, promoting organizational excellence, providing access to current research and acting as a voice for land trusts among the public, governments, and other rightsholders.

Our impact is Ontario-wide through 56 connected charities and communities. OLTA's local land trust members currently collectively own and steward over 2,000 natural areas and green spaces across Ontario, with the leadership of thousands of supporters and volunteers annually. To support your local land trust, visit OLTA.ca.

