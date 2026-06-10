Equiton Sets the Stage for US Expansion with Opening of Dallas Headquarters

BURLINGTON, ON, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Equiton, a leading private real estate investment and asset management firm, has announced the grand opening of its new office in Dallas, Texas, advancing the company's expansion into high-growth North American markets.

Located in the Trammell Crow Center in the heart of downtown Dallas, Texas, Equiton's new office will serve as the headquarters for its US real estate investment operations.

Located in the Trammell Crow Center in the heart of downtown Dallas, the office will serve as the headquarters for Equiton's US real estate investment operations. The space was carefully selected for its location in one of America's premier financial hubs, where some of the nation's leading financial institutions have established major operations serving clients across the country.

US multifamily real estate offers a compelling investment opportunity, supported by strong fundamentals. High-growth regions such as the Sun Belt have historically benefited from population growth, economic expansion, and sustained demand for rental housing.

The opening comes as Equiton prepares to expand into US multifamily real estate, building on its growth to more than CA$1.7 billion in assets as at March 31, 2026.

"Establishing a physical presence in the US, one of the world's largest and most dynamic real estate markets, is a natural next step for us at Equiton," says Jason Roque, CEO and Founder of Equiton. "Our strength has always been our ability to look closely at a market, understand what is driving it, and identify opportunities that others may overlook. We see significant potential in the regions we are targeting and believe our disciplined approach positions us well to create long-term value."

The Dallas office will support the firm's growing US real estate investment platform, including acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and investor-facing operations. It will also serve as a foundation for future US-focused initiatives for both Canadian and US investors.

"This expansion draws on our senior leadership team's decades of experience in multifamily real estate across North America," says Helen Hurlbut, President and Chief Financial Officer of Equiton. "The scale and diversity of the US market create a strong opportunity to build on our expertise, deepen industry relationships, and support Equiton's continued evolution."

Equiton's expansion into the US builds on the firm's established approach to identifying opportunities through rigorous due diligence, market expertise, and active real estate management. That expertise, combined with deep market insight, has shaped a growing suite of investment solutions spanning multifamily residential, commercial real estate, and development.

ABOUT EQUITON

Equiton is a vertically integrated private real estate investment firm built on the belief that real estate, when approached with discipline, expertise, and integrity, creates enduring value for investors, residents, and the communities we serve. Backed by deep leadership expertise and a hands-on operating model, we make institutional-quality private real estate investing accessible, with an uncompromising commitment to governance, transparency, and performance.

SOURCE Equiton Inc.

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