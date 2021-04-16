Stronger economic and political ties with the U.S. point to Canada's fastest rate of economic growth in decades

The $25 billion Canadian Pacific Railway deal and indirect gains from Biden administration's COVID relief bill indicate further integration of both economies.

Canada's economy expected to grow by 6.5 per cent in 2021, though slow vaccination rate limits full economic potential.

Labour market struggles, cash-strapped municipalities and a large GDP gap are some of the main obstacles the federal government must address.

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - RSM Canada ("RSM"), the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses, today launched its second 2021 issue of "The Real Economy: Canada" – a quarterly report that provides Canadian businesses with economic analysis and insights into factors driving growth, or economic headwinds, in Canada's middle market.

In anticipation of Monday's federal budget announcement, the second edition of this year's 'The Real Economy: Canada' report examines how the economy has responded to aggressive federal spending and monetary policy, and to indirect measures such as the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan, which is proving to be a spark for growth north of the border. The report also shines a light on the harmonizing effect of Canadian Pacific Railway's recent $25 billion acquisition, the technological progression of Canadian industries over the past year and the path forward for a struggling Canadian labour force.

Key findings in this quarter's report include:

1. Canada's economy boosted by Biden administration's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan

American stimulus cheques will help unleash consumer spending, which has been closely tied to Canada's economic growth over the past few decades.

economic growth over the past few decades. Reports show Canada's GDP will benefit from U.S. stimulus package more than any other economy, indicating that further North American economic integration is both inevitable and mutually beneficial.

GDP will benefit from U.S. stimulus package more than any other economy, indicating that further North American economic integration is both inevitable and mutually beneficial. Government spending and aggressive monetary policy have helped Canadian economy recover 90 per cent of the economic output lost as a result of the pandemic.

2. Canadian Pacific Railway deal represents thaw in North American trade tensions and major step towards an integrated continental economy

Canada's auto, manufacturing and agriculture sectors stand to gain exponentially from this integration of the continent's global supply chain.

auto, manufacturing and agriculture sectors stand to gain exponentially from this integration of the continent's global supply chain. Canadian middle market firms now have opportunity to get their goods to market in a cheaper, more environmentally friendly manner.

Spike in oil-by-rail from Canada to U.S. in 2021 likely due to greater energy demand from stronger U.S. economy and Keystone XL pipeline cancellation.

3. Canada's GDP still undershooting pre-pandemic projections, though productivity is on the rise

Canada's output gap – which is the difference between actual GDP and the economy's pre-pandemic projected GDP – is a 5.1 per cent deficit as of December 2020 .

output gap – which is the difference between actual GDP and the economy's pre-pandemic projected GDP – is a 5.1 per cent deficit as of . Pandemic has likely hastened diversification of North American economies toward technology and advanced manufacturing, with productivity rising in industries that are more technologically oriented.

Increased manufacturing and technology production will end up supporting downstream service-sector activity and household consumption, particularly once the vaccine has been broadly distributed.

4. Canadian labour continues its slow climb back to pre-pandemic levels

Unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent implies a labour market with a long road back to reaching its full employment potential

Prioritizing job retraining would help alleviate concerns of labour force exposure to job automation.

Delayed entry of young Canadians into the work force, 60 per cent decline in immigration represent lingering problems for labour long-term.

5. Municipalities unwilling to increase taxes to address plummeting revenues, but this may change

Model suggests COVID-19 will decrease cities' own source revenue by around 15 per cent, from $112 billion in 2019 to $94 billion in 2020.

in 2019 to in 2020. The revenue shock requires an assessment of how municipalities are financed moving forward.

Doing so will support municipal modernization efforts, which will be critical to driving efficiencies.

"Canadian Pacific's $25 billion deal to purchase Kansas City Southern marks a significant move toward easing tensions among North American trading partners this year and fulfilling the vision of an integrated North American economy," says Alex Kotsopoulos, partner, projects and economics with RSM Canada. "In the near-term however, current levels of unemployment in Canada point to a labour market that is struggling to reclaim its full potential, while the current revenue shortage of municipalities and Canada's output gap – defined as the difference between actual GDP and the economy's pre-pandemic projected GDP – suggest more action is required by the government."

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist with RSM US LLP, added: "Buoyed by government spending and aggressive monetary policy, the Canadian economy has recovered nearly 90 per cent of the economic output lost as a result of the pandemic, setting the stage for what is expected to be Canada's fastest rate of growth in a generation. While the federal government's upcoming budget will attempt to accelerate recovery, it is the American Rescue Plan that, when combined with Canadian relief efforts, will lift the economy out of its slumber. Payments being sent directly to Americans will unleash consumer spending, which in turn will fuel a robust expansion this year and next. Canada's economy will benefit as a result."

For more information on RSM Canada's 'The Real Economy: Canada', or to download the report, please visit: https://rsmcanada.com/our-insights/the-real-economy/the-real-economy-canada-volume-9.html

About RSM

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM Canada

For further information: Media contact: Ben Rose or Stephen Colle, FleishmanHillard HighRoad, 416-939-6649, [email protected]

Related Links

https://rsmcanada.com/

