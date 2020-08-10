Strongco Expands Product Line Offering to Include Eco Log Harvesters and Forwarders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Strongco Corporation, a Nors Group company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with ECO LOG GROUP as the exclusive dealer for their harvester and forwarder product lines throughout all of Canada.

Strongco's Construction Equipment division has been supporting customers in the forestry industry for many years with their extensive industry knowledge and solid product support infrastructure from their 25 branches located in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces. This agreement will strengthen both Eco Log's and Strongco's geographic reach in the forestry market in Canada.

"The addition of Eco Log as a complementary line to our Construction Equipment Division is a great fit. We're now able to offer our forestry based customers across Canada a more vertical product offering to help with all activities from harvesting at the stump and forwarding to roadside to the many material handling solutions we already offer at the mill yards," says Oliver Nachevski, President and Chief Executive Officer for Strongco.

"We're proud to partner with Strongco, and we're confident that their deep industry knowledge of the forestry market and their strong parts & service capabilities will exceed customer expectations and help our business grow throughout Canada," says Anders Gustafson, CEO for Eco Log Group.

Swedish Forest Machine manufacturer Eco Log Group produces harvesters known by their unique pendulum arm technique, enabling outstanding ground clearance, mobility and high productivity in any terrain. Equipped with powerful engines from Volvo Penta, Eco Log offers reliable and high-effective harvesters and forwarders for the sustainable forestry. Learn more about Eco Log at ecologforestry.com.

About Strongco

Strongco Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nors, S.A., is a major multiline mobile equipment dealer with operations across Canada. Strongco sells, rents and services equipment used in diverse sectors such as construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management and forestry. The Company has approximately 500 employees serving customers from 25 branches in Canada. Strongco represents leading equipment manufacturers with globally recognized brands, including Volvo Construction Equipment, Case Construction, Sennebogen, Manitowoc Crane, including National and Grove, Fassi, Konecranes, Eco Log, Allied Construction, and ESCO.

About Nors

Nors is a Portuguese based private company that sells, rents and services construction, infrastructure, mining and forestry equipment, trucks, busses, cars and marine and industrial engines in 17 countries in four continents: Portugal, Spain, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Turkey, Brazil, Angola, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia, Mexico, Canada and the USA. The company was founded in 1933, has 3,700 employees and a turnover of over €1.6 billion. Nors represents leading heavy equipment manufacturers with global brands like Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Bus, Volvo Penta, Renault Trucks, UD Trucks, DongFeng Trucks, SDLG, Sennebogen, Grove, Epiroc, Sandvik, Case IH, Kohler-SDMO, Yale and Hyster.

For further information: Strongco, Maria Valentini, Marketing Manager, 905-670-5100, [email protected], strongco.com

