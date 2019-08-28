Stripes, Camera, Fashion! Hudson's Bay rolls out the signature striped carpet at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival®

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- As Toronto gears up for film's most well-known names to descend upon the city, Hudson's Bay announced today its return as an Official Fashion Retailer and Red Carpet Sponsor at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival® (TIFF). Walked by some of Hollywood's most celebrated stars, Hudson's Bay's signature stripes will return to take over the red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall from Thur., Sept. 5 to Sun., Sept. 15. The iconic heritage brand will once again keep viewers on the pulse of all things film and fashion with TIFF Live from the Red Carpet presented by Hudson's Bay.

"TIFF is one of the most influential film festivals in the world, with a red carpet that places Toronto in the epicentre of fashion," said Tyler Franch, Fashion Director, Hudson's Bay. "This year we anticipate seeing some of our favourite trends on the red carpet including bold colours like fiery pinks, shining sequin and metallics; and shades of green."

TIFF Live from the Red Carpet presented by Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay will bring its iconic stripes back to the podium with TIFF's live broadcast of the red carpet arrivals at Roy Thomson Hall. From Sept. 5-8, audiences can tune into TIFF's social channels to watch co-hosts, Alicia Malone, Amanda Parris and Anthony Oliveira meet with the stars of TIFF's most buzz-worthy titles to talk all things film and fashion. Plus, celebrity stylist and Hudson's Bay's TIFF fashion correspondent, Erica Wark, will help the co-hosts celebrate opening night and share her take on this year's hottest TIFF fashions, both on and off the screen. Watch live here .

Alicia Malone is a film reporter, TV host, author and self-confessed movie geek. She is currently the TV host for Turner Classic Movies, a correspondent for Fandango and has appeared as a film expert on the Today show, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and ABC's Academy Awards Red Carpet Pre-show. Alicia has also authored two books, Backwards in Heels and The Female Gaze, which delve into the history and part that women play in the world of film and television.

Amanda Parris is a Toronto-based media personality who writes a weekly column for CBC Arts, hosts three CBC television series (Exhibitionists, The Filmmakers, and From The Vaults), and is the radio host of Marvin's Room on CBC Music. She has also had her hand in theatre with her first play, Other Side of the Game, making its debut at Obsidian Theatre and Cahoots Theatre in 2017 and published by Playwrights Canada Press earlier this year.

Anthony Oliveira is a writer, pop culture critic, and PhD living in Toronto. He can be found on Twitter at @meakoopa , where he tweets (incessantly) about the arts, politics, and LGBT culture; in the cinema as a programmer of the Dumpster Raccoon film series; or on his podcast, The Devil's Party, as he reads through Milton's Paradise Lost and its demonic twists and turns.

Erica Wark is Hudson's Bay's TIFF fashion correspondent and a nationally recognized celebrity stylist, TV personality and fashion expert. With regular appearances on CTV's The Social, The Marilyn Denis Show, etalk and Your Morning, as well as a robust roster of celebrity and media clients, Erica is all about having fun and helping others find their true style-selves.

Take a break at the Hudson's Bay Refresh Lounge

Festival-goers can take a moment to recharge and be inspired by red carpet looks at Hudson's Bay's Refresh Lounge at the flagship Queen Street location. Located on the third floor, the space will feature an on-site DJ, Nespresso coffee sampling and a striped carpet-ready popcorn bar. Guests can also enjoy a beauty touch up while watching the latest festival trailers, before snapping a photo on Hudson's Bay's in-store red carpet. Canadian sweetheart and former The Bachelor star, Vanessa Grimaldi will help celebrate the lounge's opening September 4 by hosting a meet and greet with customers.

Watch the #starsonstripes

For festival style inspiration, watch for Hudson's Bay's "Stars on Stripes" press alerts to catch all the hottest fashion moments from the Hudson's Bay striped carpet at Roy Thomson Hall. Expect to see global superstars and iconic tastemakers in agenda-setting looks that will set the tone for the rest of the season.

