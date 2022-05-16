STRIKE HOLDINGS INC., KM STRIKE MANAGEMENT INC., MICHAEL AONSO AND KEVIN CARMICHAEL, File No. 2021-13
May 16, 2022, 13:45 ET
TORONTO, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that a motion hearing to consider the extension of a Temporary Order in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on May 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
