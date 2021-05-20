Strict Adherence to Reopening Plan Needed to Prevent Fourth Wave of Pandemic

OHA supports staged and cautious approach to reopening

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - "The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) supports the Government of Ontario's staged and cautious approach to reopening the province. While the data released today by the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shows public health measures are working, Ontario's hospitals continue to operate on a state-of-emergency footing. As experienced during the third ongoing wave of the pandemic, reopening too quickly has devastating consequences. The decision to stagger each phase of the province's plan and to carefully examine the scientific evidence at each key juncture is essential.

As the OHA stated in its letter to government on May 19, Ontario's approach to reopening must take into account vaccination coverage, vaccine supply, disease incidence, health system capacity and our ability to understand the sources of disease transmission. While vaccination rates are the key metric outlined to determine movement to each step in the province's plan, the OHA will continue to monitor all indicators closely, including hospitalization rates, intensive care unit occupancy rates, daily COVID-19 case numbers, and rates per 100,000 by public health unit. At today's press conference, Health Minister Christine Elliott stated that these indicators will be explicit factors in determining when to advance into each stage. The OHA is working closely with Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health, and we will continue to do whatever is necessary to safeguard the capacity and capabilities of Ontario's hospitals and wider health system.

Hospitals continue to battle a historic health crisis with 718 patients with COVID-related critical illness currently in adult and paediatric intensive care units and COVID hospitalization at a level that is the equivalent of the height of the second wave. But hope is on the way as we make slow but steady progress in the fight against this dangerous virus. With patience and discipline, a better summer is within our reach. The OHA calls on every resident of Ontario to continue adhering to all public health measures, get vaccinated, and stay united as together we make what we all hope is the last and final push to end this pandemic for good."

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

