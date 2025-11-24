OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - As of November 3, 2025, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issues electronic phytosanitary export certificates for grains and grain products destined to Mexico. A phytosanitary export certificate is an official document issued by the CFIA to the competent authority of the importing country. It certifies that the plants or plant products covered by the certificate:

have been inspected according to appropriate procedures

are considered free from regulated pests

conform with the current phytosanitary requirements of the importing country.

The exchange of electronic certificates is a secure process that facilitates trade by reducing the risk of fraud and eliminates longer delivery times associated with mailing paper documents.

Canada and Mexico have agreed to explore the expansion of this tool to include other agriculture and agri-food products, further facilitating efficient trade between both countries.

This milestone builds on the recent trip to Mexico by the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food's, which reinforced Canada's commitment to strengthen commercial ties and promote Canadian agriculture and agri-food under the Canada-Mexico Action Plan 2025-2028.

This modernization effort demonstrates CFIA's commitment to reduce red tape by expanding convenient online services for stakeholders. The agency continues to streamline processes, and modernize regulations, while reinforcing its dedication to facilitating trade.

"Canada is now issuing electronic phytosanitary export certificates for grain and grain products to Mexico. This step will make it easier for Canadian businesses to access new international export markets. This is one more way that our government is supporting business prosperity at home and abroad, boosting economic growth, driving innovation, and advancing sustainability."

-- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Each day, hard-working CFIA employees--including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada, and support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

These electronic phytosanitary certificates are available on the My CFIA online portal. For more information visit - My CFIA account - inspection.canada.ca

Mexico is a strategic and growing agri-food trade partner for Canada. In 2024, bilateral trade reached C$6.9 billion--a 44.8% increase since 2019--driven by complementary exports and imports.

Canada's exports to Mexico (C$2.2B) are led by pork, canola, wheat, and beef, while imports (C$4.7B) include mostly fresh produce and tequila.

In September, Canada and Mexico launched a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to deepen ties between our 2 countries to help build opportunities for trade and investment - from energy and infrastructure to critical minerals and agriculture. Other priorities include environmental conservation, development of long-term infrastructure, and bilateral security to disrupt transnational organized crime, drug and human trafficking, money laundering, and cybercrime.

This robust relationship is underpinned by the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Transpacific Partnership (CPTPP), enabling integrated supply chains.

In 2024, Mexico ranked as the 12th largest importer of agri-food products in the world, with imports of C$63.5 billion. Approximately 40% of food consumed in Mexico is imported. Top suppliers of agri-food and seafood products to Mexico were the United States (49.8%), followed by Brazil (3.6%), Canada (3.5%), China (2.0%), and Spain (1.4%).

