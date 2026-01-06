News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jan 06, 2026, 15:58 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product:
Pistachios and pistachio-containing products
Issue:
Food - Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Distribution:
National
Online
