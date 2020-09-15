Strengthening the Leadership Team at CaseWare International

Team Expansion and Focus to Embrace Digital Transformation for the Accounting Profession

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - CaseWare International has announced the expansion of its leadership team with a focus on product, channel operations, and people. Adding more depth and expertise to the team as part of a broader management expansion plan will strengthen the company through what will be a transformative time for the audit and accounting profession.

As CaseWare builds on the solutions it delivers to accounting firms, corporations and governments worldwide, it will play a significant role in leading the industry through this digital and economic transformation.

"CaseWare is going through exciting changes to support our primary goal of bringing all our capabilities together into one unified platform, and transforming both our organization and the industry into a cloud business," said Matt Dodds, CaseWare's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer.

During a CaseWare Town Hall, Dodds announced notable organizational changes affecting leadership roles in the following areas:

Ross Hampton , Chief Product Officer : As a strategic leader and visionary, Ross will be transitioning to the role of Chief Product Officer, bringing over 20 years of industry knowledge and product management experience. His primary goal is to drive the development of an integrated and comprehensive cloud platform that delivers an effective and efficient experience for all users. Ross will lead teams to turn concepts into sustainable and compliant products that empower organizations to create new growth opportunities to move their business forward.

: As a strategic leader and visionary, Ross will be transitioning to the role of Chief Product Officer, bringing over 20 years of industry knowledge and product management experience. His primary goal is to drive the development of an integrated and comprehensive cloud platform that delivers an effective and efficient experience for all users. Ross will lead teams to turn concepts into sustainable and compliant products that empower organizations to create new growth opportunities to move their business forward. Karen deSouza, Head of Global Channel Operations : Karen will lead the operation and growth of a best-in-class global distribution organization, ensuring capabilities and readiness to support regional go-to-market strategies. With extensive industry experience, Karen will also oversee CaseWare's partnership with global network firms, and create a scalable center of excellence to help support our customers and global distributors with the resources required to build cutting edge applications on CaseWare platforms.

: Karen will lead the operation and growth of a best-in-class global distribution organization, ensuring capabilities and readiness to support regional go-to-market strategies. With extensive industry experience, Karen will also oversee CaseWare's partnership with global network firms, and create a scalable center of excellence to help support our customers and global distributors with the resources required to build cutting edge applications on CaseWare platforms. Lorena Pacheco Scott , Chief People Officer: Lorena is joining CaseWare as an enterprise change leader for People Operations. She will be responsible for developing and stewarding a talent attraction/retention strategy that ensures the organization has the right programs, capabilities, and structures to empower its people to deliver cutting edge software solutions to the industry. "Enabling teams and individuals to do their best work and be professionally fulfilled is a passion of mine," said Scott. "I am thrilled to join the CaseWare team and begin to weave that ethos into the function while building a world-class People & Culture practice. Our effort and focus will be dedicated to creating the right environment for the team and company to thrive."

With these additions, the CaseWare leadership team now consists of Matt Dodds, Chief Executive Officer; Cal Bruner, Chief Finance Officer; Ross Hampton, Chief Product Officer; Karen deSouza, Head of Global Channel Operations; Nitin Chopra, Head of Cloud Operations & Security; Matt Baxter, Head of Cloud Development; Yuan Su, Head of Hybrid Cloud Development; Lorena Pacheco Scott, Chief People Officer; and Jaap de Waard, Head of Business Development, Europe & Middle East.

To reinforce its commitment to innovation in audit and accounting technology, CaseWare will continue to proactively transform in order to deliver on its founding principles of a high standard of excellence and compliance for organizations worldwide.

About CaseWare

CaseWare International Inc. is the leading global provider of cloud-enabled audit, financial reporting and data analytics solutions. With efficiency, quality and value in mind, CaseWare provides cutting-edge technology to accounting firms, businesses and government entities. Over 400,000 users, in 130 countries and in 16 languages, use CaseWare solutions.

