STREAM SYSTEMS APPOINTS MARK WEBSTER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Stream Systems LLC has appointed Mark Webster as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 28, 2025. Webster assumes CEO duties previously performed by Founder Michael Cammarata, who remains as Stream's Executive Chairman of the Board and Head of Trading and Brokerage Services. The appointment is a key part of Stream's future-looking goal of becoming a leading platform provider for fully-electronic trading of foreign exchange options and swaps.

"I am excited to help drive this innovative company to its next phase of development," Webster said. "Michael Cammarata founded Stream with the vision of making what is still mostly a voice brokerage business fully electronic, and I believe Stream has the technology, the management, the business partners and the customer relationships needed to make that vision a reality. I am committed to seeing that happen."

Webster comes to Stream after 17 years as Executive Managing Director and General Manager of BGC Financial, LP, operating in New York, London, and Hong Kong. Prior to that, Webster was CEO, Asia Pacific and Middle East, of ICAP plc.

"Stream has grown to the point that it has become impossible for me to do all the work of a CEO while also focusing on trading to generate the revenues we need to fund our growth," Cammarata said. "Mark joining our firm, first as an investor and now as our CEO, was exactly what we needed to be able to make the jump to full electronic trading. We are all very excited for the future."

Stream was founded in 2019 by Cammarata, a leading foreign exchange broker, anticipating that peer-to-peer electronic trading of foreign exchange options and swaps was the wave of the future. FXO is one of the last financial markets still dominated by voice brokerage, and even now less than half of trades are executed without an intermediary broker. Stream has developed and owns a fully electronic trading platform, which streams prices and will permit FXO traders at major banks and other institutions to execute trades without a voice broker. The next phase of Stream's development is deploy the platform to its customers, who include 7 of the 9 leading liquidity providers in the FXO space.

Mark Webster began as a broker for Tullet and Tokyo Ltd. in 1981, first in London and then managing various trading desks in London and Sydney, Australia. From 1993 to 2004, Webster served as a Director, Managing Director, and regional CEO at ICAP in London and Sydney. From 2005 through 2021, he served as Executive Managing Director and General Manager for BGC Partners in Sydney, New York, London and Hong Kong. Webster has a diploma in economics and business from Buckingham New University, London, and is licensed by regulators in the US, UK and Asia.

Stream Systems is a cutting-edge fintech platform specializing in currency options trading solutions. The Stream platform empowers institutional and buy-side clients to navigate FX volatility through innovative products and seamless execution. Stream Systems is backed by top-tier investors and deploys its platform through its subsidiary, LPSFX LLC, a CFTC-licensed broker and member of the National Futures Association .

