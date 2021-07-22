Strathcona Resources Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Montney Assets

CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a strategic acquisition of Montney assets in the Resthaven area, located directly offsetting and integral with the Company's existing Montney operations in the Kakwa area. The acquired assets include 2,600 Boe/d of low-decline production, consolidated ownership of gas processing facilities and infield pipeline infrastructure, and additional undeveloped acreage.

TD Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to Strathcona for the transaction.

About Strathcona

Strathcona is a Calgary-based private, oil-weighted company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Strathcona is 100% owned by its private-equity sponsor, Waterous Energy Fund, and Strathcona employees. Additional company information is available at strathconaresources.com.

