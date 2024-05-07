Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

May 07, 2024, 14:13 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 26, 2024. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:
1. Election of Directors
The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Adam Waterous
|
201,003,869
|
99.91 %
|
190,238
|
0.09 %
|
Steve Fagan
|
200,895,556
|
99.85 %
|
298,551
|
0.15 %
|
Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon
|
201,064,001
|
99.94 %
|
130,106
|
0.06 %
|
Cody Church
|
201,064,022
|
99.94 %
|
130,085
|
0.06 %
|
Connie De Ciancio
|
200,893,203
|
99.85 %
|
300,904
|
0.15 %
|
Henry Hager
|
201,061,668
|
99.93 %
|
132,439
|
0.07 %
|
Andrew Kim
|
201,013,640
|
99.91 %
|
180,467
|
0.09 %
|
Rob Morgan
|
200,903,192
|
99.86 %
|
290,915
|
0.14 %
|
Connor Waterous
|
200,901,716
|
99.85 %
|
292,391
|
0.15 %
2. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
201,779,380
|
99.99 %
|
21,009
|
0.01 %
Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.
SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.
For further information: Investor inquiries: [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]
