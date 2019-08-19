Stratford Gives B.C. Drivers More Options on Optional Auto Insurance

B.C. motorists are required to purchase basic Autoplan insurance through ICBC, but drivers have a better choice when it comes to protecting their vehicle, themselves and their families through optional coverage. A recent survey by Research Co. found that 78 per cent of B.C. drivers believe customers would benefit from more choice in the auto insurance market. The majority of respondents indicated a desire for better optional vehicle coverage (71 per cent) and a better product overall (67 per cent).

"Car insurance rates are on the rise, and British Columbians are tired of paying too much," said Colin Brown, CEO of Stratford. "We're on a mission to bring more choice, more savings and a better overall experience. That's the driving force behind our new company. We're here to offer more, for less."

Stratford is preparing to bring innovation to auto insurance in B.C. with user-friendly technology that will encourage safer driving while providing lower-cost coverage to those who would not otherwise qualify – such as new drivers. While seasoned motorists can save money with a good record, new drivers will get a competitive price with an easy-to-use smartphone app that promotes safety, and never dings you with a surcharge. In fact, Stratford will soon be one of the only insurance underwriters in Canada to offer a discount for using a distracted driving prevention app.

Drivers can also save when they insure recreational, leased or fleet vehicles, touring and other specialty motorcycles, vehicles in storage, and hybrid or electric models. Plus, many affiliated body shops provide a 10 per cent discount for Stratford customers.

Stratford's optional vehicle insurance provides peace of mind for unexpected perils. Examples of optional coverage include Extended Third-Party Liability, Collision, Loss of Use and Comprehensive protection for life's common mishaps, such as cracked windshields or property theft. Stratford also provides specialty coverage for luxury cars and antiques, provides province-wide service via its partner broker offices, and will soon offer 24/7 access through an online renewals and claims reporting feature.

"We've got a message for British Columbians," added Brown. "The private sector is back, and it's here to put the customer first in auto insurance."

Stratford is a new, Metro Vancouver-based general underwriting agency that offers competitive optional auto insurance policies. Led by veteran insurance professional Colin Brown, Stratford was created to give drivers a better insurance experience that includes affordability, coverage and service.

