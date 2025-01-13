Stratejm Launch First MSSP Offering in Canada Featuring Nozomi Networks Vantage Cloud Platform for Unified Security Monitoring and Risk Management

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nozomi Networks, a leader in operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) cybersecurity, and Stratejm, a Bell Canada Company, Canada's premier Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), are excited to announce Stratejm as the first MSSP in Canada to integrate the Nozomi Vantage™ cloud platform. This collaboration brings a breakthrough in comprehensive security monitoring and risk management across OT, IoT, IT, edge, and cloud assets – all unified through a single pane of glass.

Stratejm's renowned Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) will now offer customers the Nozomi Vantage platform, which extends security visibility, asset management, and risk assessment across an unlimited number of sites, regions, and teams. With this integration, Stratejm will empower Canadian enterprises to leverage Nozomi's cutting-edge technology through a scalable and seamless service, enabling advanced vulnerability assessment, threat detection, and response.

"As the first MSSP in Canada to offer the Nozomi Vantage platform, we are thrilled to continue advancing Stratejm's cybersecurity solutions, now with unparalleled support for OT and IoT environments," said John Menezes, President & CEO of Stratejm. "Through our Security-as-a-Service platform, we are addressing the expanding digital landscape and meeting Canadian enterprises' needs for a unified, scalable, and cost-effective security solution."

The Nozomi Vantage cloud platform provides customers with:

Single Pane of Glass Visibility: A unified dashboard that simplifies security management across OT, IoT, IT, edge, and cloud environments.

A unified dashboard that simplifies security management across OT, IoT, IT, edge, and cloud environments. Enhanced Asset Management: A comprehensive view of all assets across multiple locations to identify and manage critical systems and endpoints.

A comprehensive view of all assets across multiple locations to identify and manage critical systems and endpoints. Advanced Threat Detection and Response: Streamlined detection, investigation, and response capabilities across OT, IoT, and IT environments.

Streamlined detection, investigation, and response capabilities across OT, IoT, and IT environments. Integrated Vulnerability Management: Continual assessment of potential vulnerabilities to proactively mitigate risk.

"Partnering with Stratejm to deliver the Nozomi Vantage platform as a managed service is a significant milestone in bringing powerful, real-time security monitoring to Canada's critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors," said Cade Stephens, Nozomi Networks Head of Worldwide Partner Sales. "With Stratejm's extensive cybersecurity expertise and the Vantage platform, Canadian organizations can rely on a trusted, comprehensive solution that meets the demands of today's complex security landscape."

Stratejm's SECaaS offering is recognized for its market-leading approach, powered by advanced automation and rapid time-to-containment capabilities. The Nozomi Vantage platform will further enhance Stratejm's cybersecurity mesh architecture, providing seamless integration across Guardian sensors, Arc endpoints, and other digital assets.

Stratejm and Nozomi Networks are excited to provide Canadian enterprises with this integrated solution, reinforcing Stratejm's mission to deliver leading-edge cybersecurity and risk management across all operational environments.

For more information about Stratejm's Security-as-a-Service platform with the Nozomi Vantage integration, please visit www.stratejm.com or www.nozominetworks.com.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility and resilience for industrial, OT, and IoT environments. Through advanced network monitoring, asset intelligence, and threat intelligence, Nozomi Networks helps organizations defend critical assets against cyber threats. Nozomi's solutions are trusted by the world's largest enterprises across multiple sectors.

About Stratejm

Stratejm, a Bell Canada Company is Canada's leading MSSP, delivering Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions tailored to the needs of Canadian enterprises. As a Bell Canada company, Stratejm continues to set the standard for cybersecurity through its integrated mesh architecture and industry-leading automation, enabling rapid threat detection and response across IT, OT, and IoT environments.

