Strategy Institute Presents Future of Pharma Marketing Summit - Coming to Toronto in Midst of Significant Industry Growth

The Future of Pharma Marketing Summit is being held in Toronto on February 26 and 27, 2020. The event comes at a time with the Canadian pharmaceutical industry is experiencing rapid and sustained growth.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Following the success of the 2019 event, the second annual Future of Pharma Marketing Summit is being held at the Old Mill Hotel in Toronto on February 26 and 27, 2020. Hosted by the Strategy Institute, the event will share pharmaceutical industry marketing expertise from leading practitioners across North America, set within the context of the new Patented Medicines Prices Review Board (PMPRB) regulations.

The summit will cover both DTP and DTC communications, as well as, effective engagement strategies for working with HCP. Key highlights include mapping the future of Canadian pharma marketing, first-hand advice on using marketing, social media, data analytics and chatbots to boost marketing, a CMO panel, and a focus on digital branding strategies.

The second annual summit marks a significant expansion over the 2019 event. Further to that year's success, the 2020 Future of Pharma Marketing Summit has already attracted a larger audience, with a greater number and variety of sessions on offer.

According to Statistics Canada, the manufacturing portion of Canada's pharmaceutical sector grew by 10.5% in the five years to 2018, from 25,934 employees in 2014 to 29,802 in 2018. Overall, the country now accounts for 2% of the total global pharmaceutical industry, with compound annual growth remaining positive at 4.5 percent since 2012.

Tony Naldinho, VP of Marketing and Sales for the Strategy Institute, comments:

"The Canadian pharmaceutical sector is evolving. This presents significant growth opportunities for companies with the right marketing strategies. With this in mind, 2020's Future of Pharma Marketing Summit will bring together pharmaceutical companies, digital marketing experts and all those with a connection to this specialist topic."

As the sector has grown, it has also become more competitive, which is precisely where the Future of Pharma Marketing Summit comes in. Companies can no longer rely on brand name recognition or print advertising to drive sales. Within this new reality, enhanced brand positioning with greater patient-centricity can provide companies with important new opportunities to increase their bottom line and build up a strong, sustainable pharmaceutical brand. As such, companies need to broaden their marketing knowledge quickly – hence the summit's strong emphasis on modern strategies.

In addition to keynote speeches, power panel discussions, case studies and a wide range of industry expert track sessions, the Future of Pharma Marketing Summit will include plentiful opportunities for high-level networking.

For those looking to benefit, there is also a choice of pre-conference master class workshops, with topics ranging from creating successful digital campaigns and measurement strategies to designing new team workflows and integrating marketing technologies.

2020's Future of Pharma Marketing Summit is looking forward to welcoming pharmaceutical companies (accounting for about 65% of those present), medical product manufacturers (15%), regional health authorities (10%) and government/research institutes (10%).

Registration for the Future of Pharma Marketing Summit is now open. For further details, call 1-866-298-9343 x 200 or visit www.DigitalPharmaSummit.ca

