Strategy and Innovation Partner with Staying-Power as Acart Introduces New Partnership and Leadership Team

"Since the day we opened almost 50 years ago, Acart's north star has been providing exceptional value and unmatched customer experience. Andrew and Theresa bring clients innovative thinking that leads to exciting results. They are increasing our technological offerings and bringing in-depth experience in both B2B and B2C markets. I'm excited to have them join the leadership team, and more importantly, the ownership structure." – Founder and President, Al Albania

Chief Innovation Officer Andrew McWiggan brings a global perspective. His experience with digital trends, strategy, and e-commerce empowers him to expand Acart services by investing in IP and strategic partnerships. He will focus on product and service quality, ensuring studio and customer experience teams deliver on the agency's mandate. This role allows him to lead Acart's investment in innovation by disrupting the standard agency model through value-based pricing. Entrepreneurial spirit, a wealth of knowledge of business growth and customer experience, as well as passion for innovation make him an exciting partner and leader.

"Getting to know Al has been a privilege and I was honoured when he invited me to join the agency in 2019. It's an exhilarating time to be involved in agency life. The marketplace is changing at a rapid pace and our agency is uniquely positioned for growth. We've built new product offerings, engineered new processes and pricing approaches while evolving the way we work with clients. To say it's been rewarding would be an understatement. I believe in the Acart team and am proud of their resilience. We're a dynamic, ambitious partnership group with a diversity of experience that makes the future even more exciting." – Chief Innovation Officer, Andrew McWiggan

Chief Strategy Officer Theresa Forman brings over 20 years in building high-performance teams and driving brand and business growth globally, in both B2C and B2B markets. Theresa has held Executive positions in house and at agencies, and she's catered to many target audiences across many sectors and industries – this breadth and depth of experience and insight make her a powerhouse partner. Theresa joined Acart in fall 2020 and has continued evolving the agency's strategic practice to ensure creativity and results can thrive. Theresa's focus will be on connecting Acart's strategic expertise and services into a powerful tip of the spear offering. Her quick wit and ability to tap into an audience's thinking make her an invaluable addition to Acart's partnership and leadership team.

"I love the magic that happens when strategy, media, and creative align. I'm driven by the opportunity to focus on the strategic utilization of data to drive better brand experiences. These transcend mediums and trends and drive brand and go-to-market success. I was drawn to Acart for many reasons; in particular, Al's integrity. My interest was piqued by the agency's considerable investment in data platforms that allow us to bring clients closer to customers. It's empowering to be able to optimize our programs, where necessary, in a timely manner. I'm excited to build upon a successful legacy established over the last half century. I can't wait to see what the future holds!" – Chief Strategy Officer, Theresa Forman

Al built a thriving agency with heart, talent, and business acumen. His care for his team and clients has set Acart apart for decades. Adding Theresa and Andrew to the partnership and leadership team means the agency has even more expert hands to guide it into the future.

About Acart Communications: Acart is a full-service agency that understands the evolving intersection between strategy, media, and effective creative in ways that help transform brands – an agency driven by curiosity and data. We create work that builds brands, fuels commerce, and drives measurable outcomes for our clients.

SOURCE Acart Communications

For further information: Andrew McWiggan, [email protected]

