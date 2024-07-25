Strategic Natural Resource Consultants (SNRC) appoints Domenico Iannidinardo as its CEO

CAMPBELL RIVER, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Ehattesaht Chinehkint First Nation Chief and Chair of Strategic Natural Resource Consultants' (SNRC) Board of Directors, Simon John, is pleased to announce the appointment of Domenico Iannidinardo as the new CEO of SNRC. With offices in Campbell River, Nanaimo, Port McNeill, Prince George, and Fort St. John, SNRC is the largest Indigenous-owned natural resource consulting firm in B.C., employing over 150 professionals. Iannidinardo joins SNRC with over 25 years of industry experience and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Chief Forester, and Chief Development Officer of Mosaic Forest Management, one of B.C.'s largest forest companies and landowners.

Domenico Iannidinardo (CNW Group/Strategic Natural Resource Consultants Inc)

"Natural resource management and emergency response services for Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses and communities are getting even more important with each passing season." said John. "Domenico's breadth of operational and governance experience along with his well-respected professional reputation is the type of leadership our team and our clients need to meet the challenges that come with change."

"SNRC has built a strong brand over the last two decades and I'm honoured to lead this innovative, Indigenous-owned enterprise," noted Iannidinardo. "We have a dedicated group of professionals that continue to exceed client expectations by delivering creative solutions on an increasingly complex land base."

Co-founder and outgoing CEO, Niels Jorgensen, will be remaining with SNRC to spearhead specific projects such as wildfire and incident management as well as assisting with the transition to the new leadership. "As a founder, I am really excited about Domenico coming on board. This is a time of huge change in our industry and I am eager to work with Domenico as part of this transition. The Ehattesaht have been incredibly positive for our company and our people, and we continue to build a stronger team." said Jorgensen.

About Strategic Natural Resource Consultants SNRC was founded in 2003 and has grown to be the largest Indigenous-owned natural resource consulting firm in B.C. The company is 100% Canadian, with Ehattesaht Chinehkint First Nation as the majority shareholder and employees owning the balance. SNRC supplies resource management and emergency response field and advisory services to clients in BC and across Canada, including forestry, tourism, mining, advanced geomatics, real estate, renewable power and marine resources, specializing in all forms of tenure and incident management, wildfire fighting, Indigenous & government relations, traditional ecological knowledge integration, and cultural policy implementation.

About Domenico Iannidinardo

Domenico Iannidinardo is an award-winning resource and land management professional, with over two decades of industry leadership experience. He served as Senior Vice-President, Chief Forester and Chief Development Officer at Mosaic Forest Management. He's the only person in Canada to concurrently hold accreditations of Professional Forester, Biologist and Engineer. Among other leadership roles, he was the founding chair of the Canadian Forest Owners and President of Couverdon Realty Ltd.

SOURCE Strategic Natural Resource Consultants Inc

For more information, contact: [email protected]