Strategic Minerals Provides Update on the Suspension of the Penouta Project Section C Permit

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (FRA: 26K0) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), wishes to provide an update on the provisional suspension (the "Decision") of the section C permit for the Company's Penouta tin-tantalum mine in Spain (the "Penouta Project") as further outlined in the Company's press release dated October 20, 2023.

As a result of the Decision, the Company has received the support of local workers through demonstrations aggregating more than 1,000 people, as well as the support of the Workers' Commission (CCOO), the largest trade union in Spain, along with the unions representing the workers employed at the Penouta Project. Additionally, The Xunta de Galicia, the mayors of Viana do Bolo, A Veiga and Vilariño de Conso, sector associations such as the Galician Aggregates Association, the professional associations of mining engineers and geologists, and the Mining Chamber, as well as councillors and deputies from all political parties have voiced their displeasure with the Decision. On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Strategic Minerals employees took to the streets of Viana do Bolo to gather in a march against the Decision that brought together more than 500 people. This support has arisen because the Decision threatens the financial well-being of local families, businesses and entities in the areas surrounding the Penouta Project.

On October 23, 2023, the Company submitted an appeal (the "Appeal") of the Decision to the Administrative Court of the High Court of Justice of Galicia (the "High Court"). There is currently no update to provide on the Appeal nor a definitive timeline as to when the Company can expect a decision from the High Court. Additional updates on the Appeal will be provided by the Company when available.

Since filing the Appeal, the local mining authority Xunta de Galicia (the "Xunta") has requested that the Company refrain from continuing conducting mineral exploitation operations at the Penouta Project until the Appeal is decided.

Jaime Perez Branger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: "The Xunta and the Company have filed the Appeal to challenge the Decision and are confident in the merits of our arguments. We firmly believe that justice will prevail and that the Appeal will lead to a successful overturning of the Decision. Strategic Minerals would like to thank all of its employees, shareholders, suppliers, the local communities and business partners for their support during this challenging time."

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L.U. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a production license for the Penouta Project. SMS is the largest cassiterite concentrate and tantalite producer in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

