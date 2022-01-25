STRATEGIC MINERALS COMMENCES OPEN-PIT PRODUCTION OF TIN AND TANTALUM

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of metals which are critical to the new green and digital economies – is pleased to announce that it has commenced open-pit production of tin and tantalum in the Penouta mine – simultaneous with entering the final stage of commissioning the crushing plant.

"The commencement of open-pit production in our Penouta mine is a significant step from our previous production of concentrate from tailings. This will enable increased output and cash-flow generation," stated Jaime Perez Branger, CEO of Strategic Minerals. "We are also pleased to say that the roll-out went as expected with all the plant equipment needed for open pit production delivered on budget."

The Penouta mine is expected to meet initial guidance of approximately 90 tonnes of primary concentrate per month in the first half of 2022 and reach 100 tonnes per month in the second half of 2022. The mineral concentrate is estimated to contain approximately 70 percent tin (cassiterite) and 30 percent tantalum. The Company also has a short-term offtake agreement with a major international trading company for tin concentrate. This arrangement allows for reliable sales flow, and as production increases opens doors to new buyers of casseterite and tantalum accross European markets.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS hold permits and a license for the Penouta Project, which allows the Company to produce and conduct exploration, and an investigation permit at the Alberta II Project, allowing it to conduct exploration work already underway. SMS is the largest producer of tin and tantalum in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium and is exploring for lithium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Additional information on Strategic Minerals can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

