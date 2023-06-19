STRATEGIC MINERALS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (FRA: 26K0) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development and exploration of cassiterite concentrate, tantalite and columbite concentrate, today reports the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders held earlier today.

AGM Voting Results

Shareholders holding 50,323,088 common shares or 21.145% of the outstanding common shares of the Company participated directly or were represented by proxy at the AGM. The AGM voting results are as follows.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected was fixed at six and the following directors were elected to the board of directors (the "Board"):

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Miguel de la Campa 50,251,88 99.894 % 53,500 0.106 % Jaime Perez Branger 41,591,888 82.679 % 8,713,500 17.321 % Francisco Garcia Polonio 50,251,888 99.894 % 53,500 0.106 % Gabriela Kogan 50,267,888 99.925 % 37,500 0.075 % Campbell Becher 50,289,388 99.968 % 16,000 0.032 % Robert Metcalfe 41,629,388 82.753 % 8,676,000 17.247 %



Appointment of Auditor

McGovern Hurley LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with its remuneration to be set by the Board.

Appointee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld McGovern Hurley LLP 50,323,088 100 % 0 0 %



Adoption of Director Appointment Resolution

Shareholders voted in favor of a special resolution approving and confirming the adoption by the Company of a resolution empowering the Board to determine, from time to time, by resolution of the directors, the number of directors of the Company and the number of directors to be elected at the annual meeting of the Shareholders, in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).

Item of Business Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Adoption of Director Appointment Resolution 50,267,888 99.925 % 37,500 0.075 %



About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a production license for the Penouta Project, and a 30% carried joint venture interest in the Alberta II/Carlota Lithium Project ("Alberta II/Carlota Joint Venture"). SMS is the largest producer of cassiterite concentrate and tantalite in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium and, through the Alberta II/Carlota Joint Venture, is exploring for lithium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

