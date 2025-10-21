MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Stranger tour of Kazakh independent artist Dimash now continues across Europe. This November and December, fans worldwide will gather in Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Riga to witness his exceptional vocal artistry. Renowned for performing in more than twelve languages, seamlessly blending styles from opera to pop and for mastering an exceptional range from bass to soprano, Dimash continues to redefine the boundaries of music.

After captivating audiences in New York on October 5 at the legendary Madison Square Garden and in Mexico City on October 8 and 10, Dimash once again dazzled his devoted international fan base while winning over countless new admirers left in awe of his performance.

At every concert, Dimash delights his audience with unique surprises like new compositions, unexpected collaborations, or breathtaking stage and vocal performances. He always succeeds in creating an atmosphere of friendship and genuine connection, staying true to his universal message of peace, a theme he passionately shares on stage.

A Remarkable Collaboration with Walter Afanasieff

During the New York concert, the audience witnessed a truly memorable moment: Walter Afanasieff, two-time Grammy Award winner and renowned collaborator of Mariah Carey and Céline Dion among others, joined Dimash on stage to accompany him on the piano for "Love's Not Over Yet", a song he also produced, and composed and arranged together with French Flavien Compagnon and Dmytro Gordon.

Barcelona – London – Berlin – Riga

The tradition continues in Europe, where thousands of fans from dozens of countries have already confirmed their attendance. These concerts are much more than musical events, they are multicultural gatherings where music becomes a truly universal language. Staying true to his nature, Dimash will once again take joy in greeting those he affectionately calls "his big family."

About

Dinmukhammed Qanatuly Qudaibergenov Aitbaev, known professionally as Dimash Qudaibergen or simply Dimash, was born on May 24, 1994, in Aktobe, Kazakhstan. He is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Dimash began his musical training at the age of five and is currently pursuing a PhD in Musicology. He also serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) of UN.

https://www.iom.int/dimash-qudaibergen

