Stranger Things are Happening at Baskin-Robbins Canada

"Like millions of people around the globe, we've been watching Stranger Things over the past two seasons and are happy the producers have taken a serious liking to ice cream in season three," says Natalie Joseph, representative for Baskin-Robbins Canada. "Our flavour experts have also embraced this partnership and come up with some seriously delicious ice cream and treats."

Starting in June, Stranger Things are happening at Baskin-Robbins. First, both ice cream and Stranger Things fans will be able to enjoy two exclusive Stranger Things-inspired featured flavours – Eleven's Heaven, a waffle cone-flavoured ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing-flavoured ribbon, and Upside Down Pralines, a chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and chocolate-caramel-flavoured ribbon.

Five other new products will make it onto the menu of traditional Baskin-Robbins shops across the country including:

Upside Down Sundae , a sundae featuring the Upside Down Pralines with toppings on the bottom.

, a sundae featuring the Upside Down Pralines with toppings on the bottom. Demogorgon Sundae, a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster.

a waffle bowl sundae that frightfully resembles a Demogorgon monster. Byers' House Lights Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat , a flash back to season one that includes a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® chocolate candy Christmas lights.

, a flash back to season one that includes a Chocolate Chip Polar Pizza crust with Snickers® ice cream, topped with strings of fudge and M&Ms® chocolate candy Christmas lights. Elevenade Freeze , a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid™ Lemonade.

, a refreshing summer drink made with vanilla ice cream and Minute Maid™ Lemonade. Red sprinkle fancy waffle cone – part of the 'Make it Amazing' promotion that allows customers to swap their plain waffle cone for a milk chocolate-rimmed fancy cone that comes with newly-available red sprinkles.

Collectible merchandise and ice cream containers

In addition to the new ice cream products, consumers will be able to purchase collectibles that are exclusive to Baskin-Robbins including a one-of-a-kind, already sought-after Funko figure in the shape of Steve Harrington, a Stranger Things character holding his very own sundae, '80s-inspired magnets and stickers and, finally, a series of four unique fresh-pack containers.

"We wanted to give fans a taste of the new season of Stranger Things and are thrilled to partner with Netflix to give customers an experience straight out of Hawkins, Indiana," says Carol Austin, vice president of marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "Our activities in June are just the beginning. Expect this partnership to come to life in even more ways next month."

Follow Baskin-Robbins on social media with #StrangerThingsareatBR to get the scoop on all of the excitement of this partnership; and visit baskinrobbins.ca to learn more about all the new and exciting flavours hitting the counter. Be sure to tune into the season premiere of Stranger Things Season 3, Thursday, July 4, on Netflix Canada.

