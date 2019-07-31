Strainprint™ Technologies Welcomes U.S. Subscriber with Cannabis Operations in Four States

Calyx Peak Companies to Leverage Strainprint's Comprehensive Cannabis Intelligence Platform to Determine Optimal Product and Treatment Support

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd , the leader in cannabis data and analytics is pleased to welcome Calyx Peak Companies (Calyx Peak) to their growing list of customers across North America.

Calyx Peak employs a diverse team of medical, business, construction and cannabis industry experts across the U.S. who invest, operate and manage assets throughout the legal cannabis market. The company manages multiple cannabis-centric operations in California, Ohio, Nevada and Massachusetts, overseeing twenty seven permits and 300,000-square feet of cultivation greenhouse facilities and production facilities.

"Aligning with Strainprint gives us access to the best-in-class cannabis data available to ensure we produce optimal products for our customers," said Edward Schmults, CEO of Calyx Peak.

The fast-growing company will access the Strainprint Analytics web platform, the most sophisticated cannabis analytics platform available, to improve product development, monitor customer performance and provide a better treatment experience. Strainprint Analytics is built on top of the largest and most granular scientific data set of its kind in the world, with more than 1.3 million anonymized, patient reported medical cannabis outcomes and more than 65 million data points on strain efficacy.

"Our objective is to use their crowdsourced efficacy data to further understand the benefits of the strains we're growing," continued Schmults. "We have the highest standard for our products, so by looking at the unique chemovar profiles of our strains and comparing to Strainprint's patient-led data, we can better recognize what our strains can deliver as far as relief, potentially treating numerous symptoms such as sleep deprivation, anxiety, chronic pain and much more."

"We're happy to extend our real-time technology platform and provide our cannabis product suite to organizations who share mutual passions and goals," said Strainprint CEO, Andrew Muroff. "We have a similar philosophy to Calyx Peak and that is to craft a modern cannabis experience through the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimacy as a therapy."

About Strainprint™

Founded in Toronto in 2016, StrainprintTM Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational data-set of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. StrainprintTMdata platform supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store . www.strainprint.ca , Facebook , Twitter , Linkedin . Strainprint Research Reports are available at https://strainprint.ca/strainprint-reports/ .

About Calyx Peak

Calyx Peak is a leading multi-state operator looking to lead the legal cannabis revolution. As a multi-state operator, Calyx Peak operates over 300,000 square feet of cultivation, extraction and distribution facilities across multiple states. The company launched with a small investment in Nevada and quickly expanded to twenty seven permits in four states (1 pending). Calyx Peak Companies continues to invest in its brands and operations in its drive to achieve a dominant position in the rapidly evolving cannabis market. For more information, please visit http://calyxpeak.com .

