Strainprint™ Technologies Welcomes Organic Medical Cannabis Producer to Growing List of Subscribers

Stewart Farms is a late-stage applicant headquartered in Alberta that is building a 100,000 sq. ft. vertical aquaponics farm in Saint Stephens, New Brunswick. They will be utilizing automation, vertical farming, and land-based aquaculture to produce medical grade organic cannabis for both recreational and medical markets in Canada. All of their products will be free of herbicides, pesticides and synthetic nutrients. At full capacity, they will reach more than 10,000 kgs per year of organically farmed cannabis and more than 200,000 kgs of organic tilapia.

Stewart Farms' long term vision is to deliver tools and products to support future customers and patients during their health and wellness journeys. "Through our partnership with Strainprint we gain direct access to their incomparable data and analytics tools. This will aid us in educating a wider audience on the medical benefits and best practices of cannabis-based medicine," said Tanner Stewart, Co-founder & CEO of Stewart Farms. "We know our customers are looking to consume more than dried cannabis. We know Canadians of all legal ages are trying to sort through their personal engagement with cannabis as a medicine. What we want to know, on an ongoing basis, is what is and is not working for people. Strainprint's patient-led data services will give us the insight needed to create custom products and further understand the benefits of our existing products. Finally, our goal is to partner with companies and teams that truly have people's best interest at heart. Caring about a patient's success is what makes up the core of the Strainprint team. We couldn't be happier to move forward with them at our side."

Stewart Farms will access the Strainprint Analytics web platform, the most sophisticated cannabis analytics platform available to improve product development. Strainprint Analytics is built on top of the largest and most granular scientific data set of its kind in the world, with more than 1.3 million anonymized, patient reported medical cannabis outcomes and more than 65 million data points on strain efficacy.

"We're thrilled to provide our real-time, crowd sourced data to an environmentally conscious company that uses innovative, cutting edge farming technology to produce top-tier medical cannabis," said Strainprint CEO, Andrew Muroff. "Our organizations are equally committed to improving lives using cannabis therapy, and our shared core motivation is to provide guidance and support to help cannabis patients achieve their health goals."

About Strainprint™

Founded in Toronto in 2016, StrainprintTM Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational dataset of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. Strainprint's data platform supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted, and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. www.strainprint.ca, facebook, twitter, linkedin. Strainprint Reports are available at https://strainprint.ca/strainprint-reports/.

About Stewart Farms

In 2018 Stewart Farms was formed with the vision of delivering medical grade organic cannabis to Canadians, utilizing environmentally sustainable practices. The company combines automation, indoor vertical farming, and land-based aquaculture to produce premium, herbicide and pesticide free, organically cultivated cannabis. The farm is located in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, "The middle of everywhere" and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The Founders Tanner, Cherie, and Derek share the philosophy and passion for organic sustainable regenerative farming, and health and wellness. These principles form the foundation of Stewart Farms. By 2021, Stewart Farms will be producing over 10,000 Kgs of medical grade organic cannabis and 200,000 Kgs of live organic tilapia per year, which translates to 6,600 organic fish shipped to the Boston and New York markets every week.

