Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd. Appoints New Board Member

Strainprint's Board of Directors provides the leadership, expertise and guidance needed to continue moving forward as an industry leader in the fast-growing cannabis industry, collectively leveraging decades of corporate experience from various industries to ensure future stability and growth.

"Rick's deep-rooted credibility and experience in the Canadian finance industry will be a strong addition at this stage in our growth," said Strainprint CEO, Andrew Muroff. "He comes well-equipped to provide guidance and strong oversight to the company, and his skills and connections complement the strengths of our current team. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to welcome Rick to the team."

Meslin is a 19-year investment banking veteran. Prior to founding Cassidy Asset Management Inc., he built the Canadian equities business for Wells Fargo Securities, and preceding that, he was CEO at the Canadian arm of UBS Investment Bank. Rick received his LLB from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1992 and his MBA from the Ivey Business School in 1999, where he was named an Ivey Scholar. He then went on to attain his CFA designation in 2001. Rick served on the Women in Capital Markets Advisory Council from 2009 to 2013, and was named a 2012 Canadian Diversity Champion by Women of Influence magazine.

"I look forward to collaborating and working with other members of the Board, contributing on all matters pertaining to strategic direction, execution and finance," said Meslin. "I'm honoured to join this admirable group of professionals who have been leading the way in shaping and advancing cannabinoid research and therapy in this rapidly evolving industry."

Since February 2017, medical cannabis patients have tracked more than 1.4 million medical patient outcomes on Strainprint's mobile patient journal app, generating more than 70 million data points on strain efficacy and patient use. It is the largest and most granular scientific data set of its kind in the world. In addition to helping patients lead healthier lives, this medically validated data is helping to shape the entire cannabis industry by providing business intelligence, as well as treatment and product guidance for producers, retailers, clinicians, researchers, pharma, insurance and government.

About Strainprint™

Founded in Toronto in 2016, Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational dataset of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. Strainprint's data platform supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted, and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store . www.strainprint.ca , facebook , twitter , linkedin . Strainprint Reports are available at https://strainprint.ca/strainprint-reports/ .

