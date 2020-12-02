StrainBrain and Budtenders Association enter into Partnership

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - STRAINBRAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. , a software and data company that recently launched an AI Budtender, and BUDTENDERS ASSOCIATION INC. , a community platform facilitating education, professional development, and research, revealed today that they are entering into partnership.

Under the agreement between StrainBrain and Budtenders Association, the two companies are partnering to develop the largest database of product reviews, verified by certified industry experts, while synergistically using machine learning to advance both product recommendations and research.

"Using thousands of reviews from expert Budtenders — along with our large existing database — our system will be able to provide recommendations that echo those from the best in the business," said Andrew Leber, CEO of StrainBrain. "It's like having your own personal, professional Budtender on call 24/7."

Through data collection, analysis and reporting, the partnership also seeks to further improve and optimize training, education, product knowledge and research in the cannabis industry. The Budtenders Association will help infuse StrainBrain's technology into all of these areas to make the cannabis experience optimal for everybody involved.

"As leaders in a globally emerging industry, it is with both great excitement and responsibility that we join forces with the brilliant minds behind StrainBrain to creatively merge community-based research with artificial intelligence. We will be paving the way for data science to develop a greater understanding around all things cannabis, from genetics to consumer," said Casey Hiltemann, Founder and CEO of Budtenders Association.

About StrainBrain

Operating out of Hamilton, Ontario, StrainBrain is a software company founded in 2020 by Andrew Leber and Graham Bohm. The company specializes in data science and AI in the cannabis industry and has built a highly accurate and scalable AI Budtender to offer personalized cannabis recommendations to thousands of users. StrainBrain seeks to lead the industry in customer experience and usher in the next generation of cannabis retailing.

For more information, please visit https://strainbra.in/

About Budtenders Association

The Budtenders Association exists to bridge the gap in information, opportunity, and research across the cannabis industry through collaborative experiences.

Created for Budtenders, by Budtenders.

Empowering professionals and businesses in the cannabis industry through Culture, Community and Connection - Budtenders Association is an inclusive network working towards cannabis de-stigmatization and positive change through education, professional development, community events and research.

For more information, please visit https://budtendersassociation.ca/

SOURCE StrainBrain Technologies Inc.

For further information: Casey Hiltemann, [email protected], (604) 358-5525

Related Links

https://strainbra.in

