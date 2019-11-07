Strad Announces Third Quarter Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ("U.S.")/

CALGARY, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Strad Inc. today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

THIRD QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue increased 7% to $33.3 million as compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2018;

as compared to for the same period in 2018; Revenue for Industrial Matting in Canada was $14.5 million , up 22% and in the United States (" U.S. ") was $7.4 million , up 65% compared with the prior quarter;

was , up 22% and in (" ") was , up 65% compared with the prior quarter; EBITDA (1) increased 58% to $10.2 million as compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2018. EBITDA increased in part due to a $3.5 million improvements in Industrial Matting EBITDA and a $0.5 million improvement Equipment Rentals EBITDA;

increased 58% to as compared to for the same period in 2018. EBITDA increased in part due to a improvements in Industrial Matting EBITDA and a improvement Equipment Rentals EBITDA; Net income for the third quarter improved to $1.7 million compared to net income of $0.9 million for the same period in 2018;

compared to net income of for the same period in 2018; Capital additions totaled $11.9 million and was deployed to grow and maintain the Company's Industrial Matting fleet to meet the expected demand in Canada and the U.S.;

and was deployed to grow and maintain the Company's Industrial Matting fleet to meet the expected demand in and the U.S.; Grew the Industrial Matting fleet by 9% to 138,260 mats in the quarter and 37% from a year ago;

Reduced funded debt (2) by 36% to $9.0 million at September 30, 2019 , compared to $14.0 million at December 31, 2018 . Funded debt (2) to covenant EBITDA (3) ratio was 0.3 : 1.0 at September 30, 2019 ; and

by 36% to at , compared to at . Funded debt to covenant EBITDA ratio was 0.3 : 1.0 at ; and Purchased and canceled 60,800 common shares in the third quarter at $1.61 under the current normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Subsequent to the quarter, the Company purchased 1,686,224 common shares at $1.60 under the current NCIB for $2.7 million .

Notes: (1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a recognized measure under IFRS, and, accordingly, Strad's use of such a term may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other entities; see "Non-IFRS and Additional IFRS Measures and Reconciliations". (2) Funded debt includes bank indebtedness plus long-term debt less cash. (3) Covenant EBITDA, as defined in the Company's credit facility agreement, is based on trailing twelve month EBITDA plus share based payments, plus additional one-time charges, less right of use asset amortization, less interest expense associated with leases.

"Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate the attractive opportunity in industrial matting across North America. In Canada, we launched three meaningfully sized projects and in the U.S., we continued to see an uptick in the volume of matting projects, increasing the U.S. average matting fleet by 78% compared with last year," said Andy Pernal, President and CEO of Strad. "Our goal of doubling our matting fleet by 2021 is ahead of schedule. In the quarter, we grew our matting fleet to 138,260 which represents the halfway mark of our goal just one year into our three-year plan."

"The third quarter continued to highlight the impact of our Industrial Matting business to deliver high rates of return, with a 64% EBITDA increase from the segment. The three projects launched in Canada are expected to remain active into the second quarter of 2020; and we continue to expect encouraging levels of utilization in the U.S. This momentum contributed to a 58% increase in EBITDA for the quarter," said Michael Donovan, CFO of Strad. "With our available cash flow from the quarter we invested in our matting fleet, reduced on our long-term debt and bought back shares through our NCIB. Subsequent to the quarter, we purchased an additional 1,686,224 common shares under the current NCIB."



THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three months ended September 30, 2019

Industrial

Matting Equipment

Rentals Corporate Total ($000's)







Revenue $ 21,880

$ 11,418

$ —

$ 33,298 Operating expenses 11,295

7,182

—

18,477 Selling, general and administration 1,582

2,165

846

4,593 Share based payments 18

25

1

44 Gain on property, plant and equipment disposals (21)

(44)

—

(65) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 8

12

(20)

— EBITDA(1)(2) 8,998

2,078

(827)

10,249 Depreciation and amortization 4,648

3,443

154

8,245 EBIT(3) 4,350

(1,365)

(981)

2,004 Interest expense



344

344 Income tax recovery



(76)

(76) Net (loss) income



(1,249)

1,736









Equipment Fleet:







Matting fleet at period end 138,260

—

—

138,260 Average matting fleet 134,780

—

—

134,780 Equipment fleet at period end —

5,860

—

5,860 Average Equipment fleet —

5,880

—

5,880



Three months ended September 30, 2018

Industrial

Matting Equipment

Rentals Corporate Total ($000's)







Revenue $ 16,368

$ 14,852

$ —

$ 31,220 Operating expenses 9,599

11,538

—

21,137 Selling, general and administration 1,337

1,764

532

3,633 Share based payments 23

31

16

70 Gain on property, plant and equipment disposals (46)

(47)

—

(93) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (19)

(14)

4

(29) EBITDA(1,2) 5,474

1,580

(552)

6,502 Depreciation and amortization 1,368

3,992

84

5,444 EBIT(3) 4,106

(2,412)

(636)

1,058 Interest expense



230

230 Income tax recovery



(62)

(62) Net (loss) income



(804)

890









Equipment Fleet:







Matting fleet at period end 101,210

—

—

101,210 Average matting fleet 84,920

—

—

84,920 Equipment fleet at period end —

6,120

—

6,120 Average Equipment fleet —

6,140

—

6,140

Notes: (1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (" EBITDA") is not a recognized measure under

IFRS, and, accordingly, Strad's use of such term may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented

by other entities; see "Non-IFRS and Additional IFRS Measures and Reconciliations". (2) The current period results include impacts from the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", which was adopted by the

Company on January 1, 2019. These impacts are discussed in further detail as noted in note 3 of the Unaudited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Comparative information has not been restated, and therefore, may not be comparable. (3) Earnings (loss) before interest and tax ("EBIT") is an additional measure under IFRS, see "Non-IFRS and

Additional IFRS Measures and Reconciliations".



Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Industrial

Matting Equipment

Rentals Corporate Total ($000's)







Revenue $ 55,940

$ 34,914

$ —

$ 90,854 Operating expenses 28,781

23,884

—

52,665 Selling, general and administration 4,355

5,967

2,700

13,022 Share based payments 71

95

17

183 Gain on property, plant and equipment disposals (68)

(129)

—

(197) Gain on foreign exchange (10)

(17)

(20)

(47) EBITDA(1,2) 22,811

5,114

(2,697)

25,228 Depreciation and amortization 13,470

10,478

445

24,393 EBIT(3) 9,341

(5,364)

(3,142)

835 Interest expense



1,005

1,005 Income tax recovery



(1,763)

(1,763) Net (loss) income



(2,384)

1,593









Equipment Fleet:







Matting fleet at period end 138,260

—

—

138,260 Average matting fleet 125,330

—

—

125,330 Equipment fleet at period end —

5,860

—

5,860 Average Equipment fleet —

5,900

—

5,900



Nine months ended September 30, 2018

Industrial

Matting Equipment

Rentals Corporate Total ($000's)







Revenue $ 41,970

$ 45,649

$ —

$ 87,619 Operating expenses 25,151

34,997

—

60,148 Selling, general and administration 3,775

5,025

2,382

11,182 Share based payments 84

118

46

248 Gain on property, plant and equipment disposals (239)

(323)

(8)

(570) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 3

19

(6)

16 EBITDA(1,2) 13,196

5,813

(2,414)

16,595 Depreciation and amortization 3,993

11,927

196

16,116 EBIT(3) 9,203

(6,114)

(2,610)

479 Interest expense



577

577 Income tax recovery



(4,452)

(4,452) Net income



1,265

4,354









Equipment Fleet:







Matting fleet at period end 101,210

—

—

101,210 Average matting fleet 86,400

—

—

86,400 Equipment fleet at period end —

6,120

—

6,120 Average Equipment fleet —

6,110

—

6,110

Notes: (1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (" EBITDA") is not a recognized measure under

IFRS, and, accordingly, Strad's use of such term may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented

by other entities; see "Non-IFRS and Additional IFRS Measures and Reconciliations". (2) The current period results include impacts from the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", which was adopted by the

Company on January 1, 2019. These impacts are discussed in further detail as noted in note 3 of the Unaudited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Comparative information has not been restated, and therefore, may not be comparable. (3) Earnings (loss) before interest and tax ("EBIT") is an additional measure under IFRS, see "Non-IFRS and

Additional IFRS Measures and Reconciliations".

FINANCIAL POSITION AND RATIOS

($000's except ratios) As at September 30,

2019 As at December 31,

2018









Working capital(1) $ 4,161 $ 19,333 Funded debt(2) 8,978 14,009 Total assets 179,782 175,477





Funded debt to EBITDA(3) 0.3 : 1.0 0.5 : 1.0

Notes: (1) Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities. (2) Funded debt includes bank indebtedness plus long-term debt less cash. (3) EBITDA is based on trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA plus share

based payments, plus severance and transaction costs.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Strad reported an increase in revenue of 7% and an increase in EBITDA of 58%, respectively during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Industrial Matting segment EBITDA improved by 64% to $9.0 million as compared to $5.5 million for the same period of 2018. Contributing to the improvement was $0.6 million from the adoption of IFRS 16. Equipment Rentals segment EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019 improved by 32% to $2.1 million from $1.6 million. Equipment Rentals EBITDA included a $0.7 million benefit from the adoption of IFRS 16. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, Strad reported net income of $1.7 million compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Strad's Industrial Matting segment reported an increase in revenue and EBITDA of 34% and 64% as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was a result of multiple matting projects that occurred in Canada and the U.S. throughout the quarter, as well as significant growth in the overall matting fleet, as compared to the same period of 2018. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") from Industrial Matting slightly increased by 6% to $4.4 million in 2019 from $4.1 million in 2018. The increase in EBIT is primarily the result of the increase in EBITDA which was offset by increased depreciation of $0.5 million related to the adoption of IFRS 16.

Strad's Equipment Rentals segment reported a decrease in revenue of 23% and an increase in EBITDA of 32% during the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in revenue was driven by significantly lower rig activity and offset by slightly higher customer pricing in Canada. The decrease in revenue in 2019 was also driven in the U.S. by lower rig activity in the Bakken and Marcellus regions by 5% and 9%, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2018. This was offset by slightly higher rig activity in the Rockies regions and a 15% improvement in average customer pricing in the U.S. for the quarter. EBIT improved to a loss of $1.4 million in 2019 as compared to a loss of $2.4 million during the same period of 2018. The improvement in EBIT is primarily due to the increase in EBITDA.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, capital expenditures were $11.7 million in Industrial Matting, of which $7.6 million of the expenditures were for the U.S., and $4.1 million of the expenditures were for Canada. Capital expenditures for Equipment Rentals amounted to $0.1 million. The majority of the capital additions were related to wood matting additions, which were acquired to prepare for and to support industrial matting projects that are planned for 2019.

OUTLOOK

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, we are strongly positioned in the Industrial Matting market to continue our growth trajectory within this segment. Three projects of meaningful size, which began in the third quarter, will continue through the fourth quarter and have the potential to gain in scope. The LNG Canada project, and the associated Coastal GasLink project are underway and will continue to provide opportunity for Strad throughout the remainder of 2019 and into subsequent years. The Coastal GasLink project continues with site preparation and preliminary work across western Canada, with the expectation that mainline construction will take place between the years 2020 to 2022. Following the Canadian federal election that took place October 21, 2019, the minority Liberal government reaffirmed its commitment that the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would continue as planned. We believe this expansion will continue to generate demand for our matting services for years to come once fall construction commences.

To support and enhance our matting services we have deployed $29.0 million of capital year-to-date in 2019, of which $13.4 million was committed towards opportunities in the U.S. This is consistent with our strategy to double the matting fleet to 180,000 by 2021. To date, the largest matting projects have been in Canada though we have experienced significant growth in the Industrial Matting segment in the US as a result of numerous smaller projects. Of the approved 2019 capital budget of $35.0 million in 2019, we expect approximately half of this capital program to be deployed in the U.S. market. With increasing environmental responsibility and regulation throughout North America, we expect the overall matting market to expand as we also look to increase our market share.

We continue to see challenging times ahead for the Equipment Rentals business throughout North America. Third quarter rig counts were down approximately 37% year-over-year in Canada and 3% year-over-year in the U.S. The Canadian rig forecast for the remainder of the year places 2019 estimates only marginally ahead of historic lows experienced in 2016. Beginning in the first quarter and continuing throughout the third quarter, we moved equipment from Canada to regions in the U.S. experiencing higher demand. Year to date, we have moved approximately $3.8 million net book value of equipment to the U.S. and will continue to be opportunistic with our equipment rentals fleet where possible. The outlook for the U.S. Equipment Rentals business remains stronger than in Canada, however with average rig counts forecasted to be lower in 2020, we expect to be operating in a more competitive environment with only a small exposure to the Permian basin.

On November 26, 2018, the Company obtained approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid until November 27, 2019, with the number of common shares the Company can buy back limited to a maximum of 4,067,205 common shares. Under the previous NCIB, which ended on September 9, 2018, the Company purchased and canceled 2,768,320 common shares. Since the inception of the renewed NCIB through the end of the third quarter of 2019, the Company has purchased 631,747 common shares. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company purchased an additional 1,686,224 common shares at $1.60 for $2.7 million.

While we remain committed to our objective of increasing our matting fleet, our strong cash flow generation and minimal debt balance continue to provide the flexibility to evaluate various alternatives to create shareholder value.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Industrial Matting



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($000's) 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 %













Canadian revenue $ 14,452 $ 11,865 22% $ 37,887 $ 29,760 27% U.S. revenue 7,428 4,503 65% 18,053 12,210 48% Total Revenue 21,880 16,368 34% 55,940 41,970 33%













EBITDA (1,2) 8,998 5,474 64% 22,811 13,196 73% EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 41% 33%

41% 31%















EBIT (3) 4,350 4,106 6% 9,341 9,203 1% EBIT as a percentage of revenue 20% 25%

17% 22%















Capital expenditures (4) 11,703 10,059 16% 28,640 19,366 48% Property, plant and equipment 76,096 56,245 35% 76,096 56,245 35%













Equipment Fleet:











Canadian matting fleet 96,260 77,610 24% 96,260 77,610 24% U.S. matting fleet 42,000 23,600 78% 42,000 23,600 78% Matting fleet at period end (5) 138,260 101,210 37% 138,260 101,210 37%













Canadian average matting fleet 94,660 62,390 52% 92,270 66,850 38% U.S. average matting fleet 40,120 22,530 78% 33,060 19,550 69% Average matting fleet (6) 134,780 84,920 59% 125,330 86,400 45%













Canadian average utilization 38% 36%

31% 30%

U.S. average utilization 39% 43%

38% 33%

Average utilization % (7) 38% 38%

35% 31%

















Notes: (1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (" EBITDA") is not a recognized measure under IFRS,

and, accordingly, Strad's use of such term may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other

entities; see "Non-IFRS and Additional IFRS Measures and Reconciliations". (2) The current period results include impacts from the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", which was adopted by the Company

on January 1, 2019. These impacts are discussed in further detail as noted in note 3 of the Unaudited Condensed

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Comparative

information has not been restated, and therefore, may not be comparable. (3) Earnings (loss) before interest and tax ("EBIT") is an additional measure under IFRS, see "Non-IFRS and Additional

IFRS Measures and Reconciliations". (4) Includes purchases of intangible assets. (5) Matting fleet balances are as at September 30, 2019 and 2018. (6) Matting fleet balances are averages for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. (7) Utilization includes matting on rent only and is calculated using gross asset value.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 34% to $21.9 million compared to $16.4 million during the same period of 2018. Increased revenue was driven by the 65% increase in U.S. revenue and a 22% increase in Canadian revenue, as compared to the same quarter of 2018. The increase in the U.S. is due to the increase in average matting fleet by 78%, and an increase in average customer pricing by 38%. This was offset slightly by a decrease in average utilization to 39% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from 43% for the same period in 2018. The increase in Canadian revenue was primarily due to three large matting projects that started midway through the quarter. Also contributing to increased Canadian revenue was an increase in average matting fleet by 52%, in conjunction with an increase in average utilization to 38% from 36% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared for the same period in 2018. This was partially offset by a decrease in average Canadian pricing by 19%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Strad's average matting fleet increased by 59% to 134,780 mats compared to 84,920 mats for the same period of 2018, to meet the expected increase in customer demand as part of the Company's plan to double the matting fleet to 180,000 mats by late 2021.

EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019, increased 64% to $9.0 million as compared to $5.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2018. EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 41% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 33% for the same period of 2018. The increase in EBITDA was driven primarily by increased U.S. and Canadian revenue and a $0.6 million reduction in operating expenses due to the adoption of IFRS 16.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, EBIT improved to $4.4 million compared to $4.1 million during the same period of 2018. The primary driver for the increase in EBIT was due to the increase in EBITDA. This was offset by additional depreciation of $0.5 million related to the adoption of IFRS 16.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased 33% to $55.9 million from $42.0 million for the same period in 2018. Canadian revenue increased 27% to $37.9 million from $29.8 million year-over-year, due in part, to three large matting projects that started midway through the third quarter of 2019. Further contributing to the increase in Canadian revenue was an increase in the Canadian average matting fleet by 38% year-over-year, combined with a slight increase in Canadian utilization to 31% from 30% for the same period of 2018. Also positively impacting Canadian revenue was the timing of a large scale matting project which began in the fourth quarter of 2018 and carried through to the beginning of the second quarter of 2019. This was offset by an 8% decrease in average Canadian pricing year-over-year. In the U.S., revenue increased 48% to $18.1 million, compared to $12.2 million during the same period in 2018, which was driven by an increase in the U.S. average fleet by 69% and a 27% increase in average customer pricing. Further impacting U.S. revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was an increase in average utilization to 38% from 33% for the same period of 2018.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, EBITDA increased 73% to $22.8 million compared to $13.2 million during the same period of 2018. The increase in EBITDA is primarily due to the increase in revenue year-over-year and a $1.6 million reduction of operating expenses due to the adoption of IFRS 16.

EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, slightly increased 1% to $9.3 million as compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in EBIT is primarily driven by the increase in EBITDA, which was offset by the increase in depreciation due to growth in matting fleet and the accelerated depreciation of $2.6 million of capital assets with no remaining useful life, as well as depreciation of $1.6 million related to the adoption of IFRS 16, which did not occur in the same period of 2018.

Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased 18% and 14%, respectively, to $11.3 million and $28.8 million as compared to $9.6 million and $25.2 million during the same period of 2018. The increase in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to non recoverable hauling costs of $1.6 million for various matting projects. This was offset with the adoption of IFRS 16 that resulted in decreased rent and lease payments of $0.6 million. The increase in operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was due to non recoverable hauling costs, service costs, and costs of goods sold related to underutilized mats sold to a customer during the second and third quarter, as compared to the same period in 2018. This was offset by the adoption of IFRS 16, resulting in decreased rent and lease related expenses of $1.6 million.

Equipment Rentals



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, ($000's) 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 %













Canadian revenue $ 5,139 $ 7,638 (33)% $ 17,032 $ 26,658 (36)% U.S. revenue 6,279 7,214 (13)% 17,882 18,991 (6)% Total Revenue 11,418 14,852 (23)% 34,914 45,649 (24)%













EBITDA(1,2) 2,078 1,580 32% 5,114 5,813 (12)% EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 18% 11%

15% 13%















EBIT (3) (1,365) (2,412) nm (5,364) (6,114) nm EBIT as a percentage of revenue (12)% (16)%

(15)% (13)%















Capital expenditures(4) 118 142 (17)% 302 1,074 (72)% Property, plant and equipment 62,247 84,777 (27)% 62,247 84,777 (27)%













Equipment Fleet:











Canadian equipment fleet 3,800 4,220 (10)% 3,800 4,220 (10)% U.S. equipment fleet 2,060 1,900 8% 2,060 1,900 8% Equipment fleet at period end(5) 5,860 6,120 (4)% 5,860 6,120 (4)%













Canadian average equipment fleet 3,820 4,250 (10)% 3,870 4,200 (8)% U.S. average equipment fleet 2,060 1,890 9% 2,030 1,910 6% Average equipment fleet(6) 5,880 6,140 (4)% 5,900 6,110 (3)%













Canadian average utilization 32% 32%

31% 32%

U.S. average utilization 40% 43%

40% 42%

Average utilization %(7) 36% 36%

35% 36%















Rig Counts(8)











Western Canada 129 206 (37)% 131 193 (32)% Bakken 52 55 (5)% 55 53 4% Marcellus 69 76 (9)% 76 78 (3)% Rockies 70 66 6% 72 67 7%















Notes: (1) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (" EBITDA") is not a recognized measure under IFRS,

and, accordingly, Strad's use of such term may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other

entities; see "Non-IFRS and Additional IFRS Measures and Reconciliations". (2) The current period results include impacts from the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", which was adopted by the Company

on January 1, 2019. These impacts are discussed in further detail as noted in note 3 of the Unaudited Condensed

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Comparative

information has not been restated, and therefore, may not be comparable. (3) Earnings (loss) before interest and tax ("EBIT") is an additional measure under IFRS, see "Non-IFRS and Additional

IFRS Measures and Reconciliations". (4) Includes purchases of intangible assets. (5) Equipment rentals fleet balances are as at September 30, 2019 and 2018. (6) Equipment rentals fleet balances are averages for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. (7) Equipment utilization includes surface equipment on rent only and is calculated using gross asset value. (8) Source: Baker Hughes "North America Rotary Rig Count". Rig Counts are average rig counts for the period.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019, decreased 23% to $11.4 million from $14.9 million during the same period in 2018. The decrease in revenue was driven by a 33% decrease in Canadian revenue and a 13% decrease in U.S. revenue. The decrease in Canadian revenue was primarily due to a 37% decrease in rig counts in western Canada. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, Canadian utilization was comparable at 32% compared to the same period of 2018, as the Company transferred under-utilized Canadian rental equipment to the U.S., which offset the impact of the decreased rig activity. Canadian revenue also benefited from a slight increase in average customer pricing of 5% as compared to the same period of 2018 due to product mix. The decrease in U.S. revenue was driven by a decrease in rig counts in the Bakken and Marcellus regions by 5% and 9% respectively, which was offset by a 6% increase in rig counts in the Rockies. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, U.S. average utilization decreased to 40% from 43% for the same period in 2018. This was offset by a 15% increase in average customer pricing for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, EBITDA increased by 32% to $2.1 million from $1.6 million for the same period of 2018. EBITDA as a percentage of revenue increased to 18% during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 11% for the same period of 2018. The increase in EBITDA was driven primarily by the decrease in operating expenses of $0.7 million due to the adoption of IFRS 16.

EBIT for the three months ended September 30, 2019, was a loss of $(1.4) million compared to a loss of $(2.4) million during the same period of 2018. The improvement in EBIT is driven primarily due to lower depreciation on the equipment fleet.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased 24% to $34.9 million from $45.6 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease in revenue was driven primarily by lower Canadian revenue, which was driven by a 32% decrease in western Canadian rig activity. This resulted in a slight decrease in equipment rental utilization to 31% from 32% year-over-year, as well as a decrease of 4% in average Canadian customer pricing. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the rig counts for Bakken and the Rockies regions increased by 4% and 7%, respectively, which was offset by a slight decrease of 3% in rig counts for Marcellus. Overall, this led to decreased utilization in the U.S. to 40% from 42%. The decrease in utilization led to a 6% decrease in U.S. revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. This was offset by an increase in average customer pricing by 22% as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, EBITDA decreased 12% to $5.1 million from $5.8 million during the same period in 2018. EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was slightly improved to 15% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 13% for the same period in 2018. The decrease in EBITDA was driven primarily by the decrease in revenue and an increase in non recoverable hauling costs of $0.9 million related to the transfer of equipment from Canada to the U.S. This was offset by a $2.2 million decrease in operating expenses year-over-year due to the adoption of IFRS 16.

EBIT for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was a loss of $(5.4) million compared to a loss of $(6.1) million during the same period in 2018. EBIT improved during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily by the decrease in depreciation expense on the equipment fleet.

Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased by 38% and 32% respectively, to $7.2 million and $23.9 million as compared to $11.5 million and $35.0 million during the same period of 2018. The decrease in operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019, is the combination of the adoption of IFRS 16 that resulted in decreased rent and lease payments of $0.7 million and lower activity levels. The decrease in operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was a combination of the adoption of IFRS 16 which led to changes in lease accounting, resulting in decreased rent and lease related expense by $2.2 million and lower activity levels. This was offset by the increase of $0.9 million in non recoverable transportation costs.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

($000's) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018





Current assets $ 28,100 $ 36,625 Current liabilities 23,939 17,292 Working capital(1) 4,161 19,333





Banking facilities



Operating facility 2,480 762 Syndicated revolving facility 6,498 12,934 Total facility borrowings 8,978 13,696





Total credit facilities(2) 48,500 48,500 Unused credit capacity 39,522 34,804



Notes: (1) Working capital is a Non-IFRS measure and calculated by Strad as current

assets less current liabilities, as derived from the Company's consolidated

statement of financial position; see "Non-IFRS and Additional IFRS

Measures and Reconciliations". (2) Facilities are subject to certain limitations on accounts receivable, inventory,

and net book value of fixed assets and are secured by a general security

agreement over all of the Company's assets. As at September 30, 2019,

Strad had access to $48.5 million of credit facilities.

As at September 30, 2019, working capital was $4.2 million compared to $19.3 million at December 31, 2018. The change in current assets was a result of an 18% decrease in accounts receivable to $26.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $32.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in accounts receivable was primarily due to the collection of a large balance outstanding during the third quarter of 2019, in addition to the timing of smaller collections made in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Inventory and prepaids decreased by 78% and 54% to $0.4 million and $1.0 million at September 30, 2019, respectively from $1.8 million and $2.1 million at December 31, 2018 respectively. The decrease in inventory was due to mats held in inventory at December 31, 2018, which were sold in the first quarter of 2019 and the decrease in prepaids was due to a large deposit made in the fourth quarter of 2018 that was cleared out in the first quarter of 2019.

The increase in current liabilities is primarily the result of an increase in bank indebtedness to $2.5 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to $0.8 million at December 31, 2018. This was also driven by an increase in current lease liabilities of $5.2 million as a result of the adoption of IFRS 16.

Cash flow from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased to $37.2 million compared to $23.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, due to increased depreciation expense from the adoption of IFRS 16 resulting in a new depreciable asset in 2019 and an increase in non-cash working capital. Funds from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased to $30.6 million compared to $22.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Capital expenditures totaled $29.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Management monitors funds from operations and the timing of capital additions to ensure adequate capital resources are available to fund Strad's capital program.

As at September 30, 2019, the Company's syndicated banking facility consists of an operating facility with a maximum principal amount of $7.0 million CAD and $5.0 million USD, and a $36.5 million CAD syndicated revolving facility, both of which are subject to certain limitations on accounts receivable, inventory, and net book value of fixed assets and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the Company's assets. As at September 30, 2019, the Company had access to the maximum credit facilities. The syndicated banking facility will mature on September 29, 2021. The syndicated banking facility bears interest at bank prime plus a variable rate, which is dependent on the Company's funded debt to covenant EBITDA ratio.

Based on the Company's funded debt to covenant EBITDA ratio, the interest rate on the syndicated credit facility is bank prime plus 0.50% on prime rate advances and at the prevailing rate plus a stamping fee of 1.50% on bankers' acceptances. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the overall effective rates on the operating facility and revolving facility were 3.93% and 3.85%, respectively. As of September 30, 2019, $2.5 million was drawn on the operating facility and $6.5 million was drawn on the revolving facility. Required payments on the revolving facility are interest only.

As at September 30, 2019, the Company was in compliance with all of the financial covenants under its credit facilities.

The relevant definitions related to the financial debt covenant ratio terms as set forth in the Company's syndicated banking facility are as follows:

Funded debt includes bank indebtedness plus long-term debt less cash.

Covenant EBITDA is based on trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA plus share based payments, plus additional one-time charges, less right of use asset amortization, less interest expense associated with leases.

Interest expense ratio is calculated as the ratio of trailing twelve month EBITDA plus share based payments to trailing twelve month interest expense on loans and borrowings.

The above noted definitions are not recognized under IFRS and are provided strictly for the purposes of the financial covenant calculation.

Financial Debt Covenants As at September 30,

2019 As at December 31,

2018 Funded debt to EBITDA ratio (not to exceed 3.0:1)



Funded debt $ 8,978 $ 14,009 Covenant EBITDA 31,405 26,877 Ratio 0.3 0.5





EBITDA to interest coverage ratio (no less than 3.0:1)



Covenant EBITDA 31,405 26,877 Covenant interest expense 946 812 Ratio 33.2 33.1

NON-IFRS AND ADDITIONAL IFRS MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

Certain supplementary measures in this Press Release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, are considered non-IFRS measures. These measures are described and presented in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's financial results, liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations. These measures are identified and presented, where appropriate, together with reconciliations to the equivalent IFRS measure. However, they should not be construed as alternative measures to IFRS measures, and as they do not have standardized meanings or standardized methods of calculation, the may not be consistent with or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are further explained below.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed and taxed. EBITDA is now calculated as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Segmented EBITDA is based upon the same calculation for defined business segments, which are comprised of Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. The Company's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from that of other organizations and, accordingly, its EBITDA may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Earnings (loss) before interest and taxes ("EBIT") is an additional measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBIT is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed and taxed.

Funds from operations are cash flow from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash working capital. Funds from operations is a non-IFRS measure commonly used in industrial services industries, such as Pipeline, Oil & Gas, Transmission & Distribution and construction, to assist in measuring a company's ability to finance its capital programs, debt repayments and other financial obligations. Funds from operations is not intended to represent net cash generated from operating activities or other measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS. It is a supplemental measure to gauge performance of the Company before non-cash items. The Company's method of calculating funds from operations may differ from that of other organizations and, accordingly, its funds from operations may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Working capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities, as derived from the Company's consolidated statement of financial position. Working capital, cash forecasting, and banking facilities are used by Management to ensure funds are available to finance growth opportunities.

Funded debt is a measure used in calculating our bank financial covenants. Funded debt is calculated as bank indebtedness plus long-term debt less cash from syndicate institutions.

Reconciliation of Funds from Operations

($000's)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018









Net cash generated from operating activities $ 10,657

$ 7,448

$ 37,233

$ 23,571 Less:







Changes in non-cash working capital (731)

(1,186)

6,669

1,357 Funds from Operations 11,388

8,634

30,564

22,214

Reconciliation of EBITDA and EBIT

($'000's)











Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018











Net income: $ 1,736

$ 890

$ 1,593

$ 4,354 Add (deduct):









Depreciation and amortization 8,245

5,444

24,393

16,116 Income tax recovery (76)

(62)

(1,763)

(4,452) Interest expense 344

230

1,005

577 EBITDA(1) 10,249

6,502

25,228

16,595 (Deduct):









Depreciation and amortization (8,245)

(5,444)

(24,393)

(16,116) EBIT 2,004

1,058

835

479

(1) The current period results include impacts from the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", which was adopted by the

Company on January 1, 2019. These impacts are discussed in further detail as noted in note 3 of the Unaudited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Comparative information has not been restated, and therefore, may not be comparable.

Reconciliation of quarterly non-IFRS and additional IFRS measures

($'000's)









Three months ended

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018









Net income (loss): $ 1,736

$ (1,704)

$ 1,566

$ (5,371) Add (deduct):







Depreciation and amortization(1) 8,245

8,997

7,150

18,253 Income tax (recovery) expense (76)

(1,820)

132

(2,518) Interest expense 344

310

351

235 EBITDA(2)(3) 10,249

5,783

9,199

10,599 (Deduct):







Depreciation and amortization (8,245)

(8,997)

(7,150)

(18,253) EBIT 2,004

(3,214)

2,049

(7,654)

(1) Included in depreciation and amortization for the three months ended December 31, 2018, are impairment

charges of $10.9 million related to the impairment of Equipment Rentals assets during the fourth quarter of 2018. (2) During the second quarter of 2018, the Company changed the method of calculation for EBITDA by no

longer adjusting for gains or losses resulting from foreign exchange or the disposal of property, plant and

equipment during the normal course of business. These changes have been updated for prior period balances. (3) The current period results include impacts from the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases", which was adopted by the

Company on January 1, 2019. These impacts are discussed in further detail as noted in note 3 of the Unaudited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Comparative information has not been restated, and therefore, may not be comparable.



Three months ended

Sep 30, 2018

Jun 30, 2018

Mar 31, 2018

Dec 31, 2017









Net income (loss): $ 890

$ 3,861

$ (397)

$ (3,364) Add (deduct):







Depreciation and amortization 5,444

5,240

5,432

8,918 Income tax (recovery) expense (62)

(4,428)

38

(653) Interest expense 230

157

190

158 EBITDA(1) 6,502

4,830

5,263

5,059 (Deduct):







Depreciation and amortization (5,444)

(5,240)

(5,432)

(8,918) EBIT 1,058

(410)

(169)

(3,859)

(1) During the second quarter of 2018, the Company changed the method of calculation for EBITDA by no

longer adjusting for gains or losses resulting from foreign exchange or the disposal of property, plant and

equipment during the normal course of business. These changes have been updated for prior period

balances.

Reconciliation of funded debt

($'000's)





As at September 30,

2019

As at December 31,

2018 Bank indebtedness at syndicate banks $ 2,480

$ 762 Long term debt 6,498

12,934 Lease liabilities —

313 Funded Debt 8,978

14,009

Strad Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)