Strad Announces Director Retirement

CALGARY, Jan. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Strad Inc. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX: SDY) today announced the retirement of Jack Nodwell from its Board of Directors. Mr. Nodwell has served on Strad's Board of Directors for 13 years and retired effective December 31, 2019.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank Jack Nodwell for his dedication to the Company and for his leadership during the last 13 years," said Mick McNulty, Chairman of Strad. "Mr. Nodwell was Strad's longest serving director and his broad ranging knowledge, significant contributions, and personal dedication have contributed to the strong position Strad finds itself in today."

Andy Pernal, President and CEO of Strad also commented, "On behalf of all the past and present employees of Strad, we thank Mr. Nodwell for his mentorship, counsel and steady hand over the past 13 years. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with Jack and we wish him all the best in a well-deserved retirement."

ABOUT STRAD

Strad specializes in industrial matting and equipment rentals for projects of any size, from a network of branches across Canada and the United States. Strad aims to exceed customer expectations in many industrial sectors, including Pipeline, Oil & Gas, Transmission & Distribution, and Construction.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".

SOURCE Strad Inc.

For further information: Andy Pernal, President & Chief Executive Officer, (403) 775-9202, Email: [email protected]; Michael Donovan, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 775-9221, Email: [email protected], Stradinc.com

Related Links

https://www.stradinc.com/

